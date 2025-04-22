Garrett Wilson makes relationship with Shay Holle Instagram official in adorable post 

Garrett Wilson has finally officially confirmed his relationship with basketball player Shay Holle by sharing a post on his social media handle. It's been pretty long since their dating speculation has been making waves on the internet, and now, finally, the New York Jets wide receiver confirmed it.

Ad

Wilson reshared a post on his Instagram story to confirm the relationship. In the picture, Holle was carrying a dog, leaning over Wilson's shoulder while the NFL star was holding a football in his hand. Even Holle shared the post on her Instagram story.

Still from Garrett Wilson's and Shay Holle's Instagram stories (Source: @garrettwilson, @shayholle/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Holle also commented on the post, writing:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Me & uuuu."

Shay Holle's comment (Source: @garrettwilson, @shayholle/Instagram)

Garrett Wilson and Shay Holle first sparked the dating rumors back in September 2024 when they both were spotted watching the US Open together.

Ad

Ad

Shay Holle played college basketball for the Texas Longhorns.

Garrett Wilson drops 1-word reaction as Shay Holle bids farewell to Texas Longhorns

Earlier this month, Holle announced that she would be leaving the Longhorns after five years with the team. She took to her Instagram account to share a post summing up her journey.

On April 5, she posted several pictures along with a message as her journey with the program came to an end. She wrote:

Ad

"Blessed beyond belief !!!! Forever proud and grateful to be a Longhorn, it’s truly been a pleasure."

Ad

Wilson reacted to the post with a one-word response:

"Goat."

Garrett Wilson comment (Image Source: Instagram/@shayholle)

Meanwhile, Shay Holle talked about her journey playing for Texas and was thankful to her coach, Vic Schaefer.

Ad

"I couldn't have asked for a better last year, going to the Final Four with Coach Schaefer and this group, and seeing the work that we put in every single day, and just the program that he's built since five years ago," Holle said via SI.com. "It's crazy to look back on, definitely a weird feeling today, but just a blessing overall."

Shay Holle finished her collegiate career in Texas registering 6.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. During her five-year stint, she became the winningest player in program history, tasting victory 146 times as a Longhorn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.