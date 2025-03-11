Garrett Wilson reacts as Justin Fields signs blockbuster deal with New York Jets

The New York Jets addressed their quarterback situation on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, signing Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract. The move reunites Fields with his former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate Garrett Wilson, whom he played alongside for two seasons.

Wilson appeared excited about the reunion, sharing a screenshot of the contract announcement on his Instagram story.

Garrett Wilson's Instagram story

Fields showed promise in 2024, his lone season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft appeared in 10 games, leading the team to a 4-2 record in his six starts.

He threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, completing a career-high 65.8% of his passes. He also added 289 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 62 carries.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly believed Justin Fields would take less money because of Mike Tomlin

While Justin Fields got off to a promising start in 2024, he was ultimately benched as soon as Russell Wilson returned from his injury. Despite the benching, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly believed he would accept a pay cut to remain with coach Mike Tomlin.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com shared the news on Bluesky, stating:

"The Steelers thought they'd get a Tomlin discount and NOPE. This is now bridge QB money and the Jets need one."

Check out Gregg Rosenthal's comments on Justin Fields taking less below:

Fields has a strong relationship with Tomlin, which played a role in his request to join the Steelers via trade last offseason. However, after appearing in only four of Pittsburgh’s final 11 games — mostly as a gadget player — he attempted just one pass down the stretch.

It remains unclear what Pittsburgh was willing to offer him, but the chance to earn $20 million per year and likely compete for the Jets’ starting job was too much to pass up.

