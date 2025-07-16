Garrett Wilson reacts as Sauce Gardner lands record $120,400,000 deal 1 day after NFL WR signed $130,000,000 extension

The New York Jets signed star receiver Garrett Wilson and star cornerback Sauce Gardner to monster extensions just a day apart.

Ad

The Jets locked up Wilson to a massive four-year, $130 million deal. Then, the next day, New York signed Gardner to a four-year, $120.4 million deal, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

After Gardner signed his extension, Wilson was pumped that the cornerback signed the extension.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Garrett Wilson reacts to Sauce Gardner's extension

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"we locked in yeah we dreaded," Wilson wrote on his Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

Wilson was quick to react and is thrilled that he and Gardner are locked up for four more years with the Jets. The two are focal points of the Jets' offense and defense and are hoping to help New York end their playoff drought.

Wilson recorded 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and 7 touchdowns. Gardner, meanwhile, recorded 49 tackles, one sack, and one interception last season with the Jets.

Garrett Wilson wants to be with the Jets for life

After Garrett Wilson signed his extension, he said he hopes he can be a New York Jets player for life.

Ad

Wilson has spent his entire three-year career with the Jets, and he got the extension done after three years when he was eligible to.

"I'm hopeful I'm a Jet for life and that we get this thing rolling and that all of our best days are ahead of us," Wilson said in May, via ESPN.

Wilson is the Jets' No. 1 receiver and is one of the best receivers in the NFL. He will remain a focal point of the offense this season.

Ad

As for Gardner, he says he wants to help change the culture around the Jets and help change the organization.

"I want to change the organization," he said. "I want to be a part of changing the organization."

With Wilson and Gardner locked up, the focus now turns to the 2025 NFL season and ending the Jets' playoff drought. New York hasn't made the playoffs since 2010, which is the longest drought in the NFL.

The Jets will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.