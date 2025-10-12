Garrett Wilson reveals what sparked heated sideline outburst with Aaron Glenn during Jets vs. Broncos halftime

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson was seen in an animated exchange with coach Aaron Glenn before halftime during the New York Jets’ Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos in London on Sunday. The Jets were down 10-6 and having a hard time at offense, managing only 32 yards in the first half without a touchdown.Garrett Wilson, who had one catch for two yards, was seemingly frustrated. Quarterback Justin Fields completed five passes for 17 yards, and the offense looked completely out of sync.The frustration peaked at the end of the second quarter. After a successful fake punt gave them momentum, the Jets moved the ball near midfield. But instead of trying to run another play, they let the clock run out without attempting to score or a fourth-down conversion.After the game, Garrett Wilson explained why he was upset. He said he did not understand the plan and was disappointed once he realized the team wasn’t going to try for more points.&quot;Once we converted the fourth down, I just thought we were going for the ... trying to make the play,&quot; he added. &quot;Obviously, we get to another fourth down and it's a tough spot to be in. In hindsight, I get why they did that, but in the moment, I was just like, 'man...'. I don't know. Yeah”How did Garrett Wilson’s team do against the Broncos?The New York Jets’ offense finished with only 82 total yards and a minus-10 net passing yards. Quarterback Justin Fields was sacked nine times, including on a critical fourth down late in the fourth quarter when the Jets still had a chance to win.Denver took an early lead on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Nate Adkins in the first quarter. Nix, who went 19 of 30 for 174 yards, led a 12-play drive that ended in a 27-yard field goal by Wil Lutz with around five minutes left in the game.The Jets briefly held an 11-10 lead in the third quarter after a safety, when Denver was flagged for holding in their own end zone. But the Jets couldn’t capitalize on that opportunity.New York eventually lost 13-11 and dropped to 0-6 on the season.