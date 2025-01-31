Garrett Wilson rumors: $20,554,006 WR seeks exit from Jets amid ongoing QB and HC uncertainty

Garrett Wilson is reportedly set to leave the New York Jets ahead of the final year of his four-year, $20,554,006 contract with the AFC East franchise. The young wide receiver is one of the most interesting players in his position, but the lack of consistency the team has experienced in recent years has prompted him to make a decision about his future.

According to NFL insider James Palmer (via JPA Football on X/Twitter), several insiders believe Wilson is close to requesting a trade away from MetLife Stadium. The main reason would be the lack of continuation for head coaches and quarterbacks.

Ever since he joined the Jets in 2022, Wilson has played alongside six different starting quarterbacks. His first NFL season saw Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco start nine, four and four games, respectively. Wilson started 11 in 2023 while Trevor Siemian was under center in three, Tim Boyle two and Aaron Rodgers only played four snaps the entire season, respectively.

Rodgers played the entire 17 games this campaign, but Wilson's decision was also affected by the dismissal of Robert Saleh. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator joined the Jets in 2021. He stayed there until 2024, when the team fired him amid a 2-3 start to the season. Jeff Ulbrich took over as interim head coach for the rest of the season, and now Aaron Glenn is set to bring the Jets to the top of the league.

Garrett Wilson opens up on relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Amid rumors of a bad relationship with Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson clarified there is no bad blood between him and his quarterback.

"That stuff is just words for people trying to figure out a way to divide us more than they've already tried," Wilson said on Jan. 1. "Obviously, we’ve got a lot going on here, trying to dig ourselves out of this hole. Unfortunately, we weren't able to. But my feet are where my feet are at, and I’m going to try and finish this thing the right way."

The Jets are trying to put together a competitive team, but their current players could be lining up to leave the squad this offseason. They have a new head coach with a new project, but the damage appears to be done for many within the franchise.

