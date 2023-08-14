Sean Payton and Nathaniel Hackett going back and forth has been one of the highlights of the summer.

Payton infamously called Hackett's job in Denver one of the worst in NFL history. Aaron Rodgers butted in and called for Payton to keep Hackett's name "out of his mouth" via "Hard Knocks."

In another potential shot at Hackett, Payton called for the Broncos players to avoid sunglasses, bucket hats and interviews during the game. Last year, those three things were commonplace. Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson broke all three rules in images circling social media. Speaking on "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Kyle Brandt said that the move was intentional:

"This is a real thing. This is not a coincidence. ... Sean Payton took huge shots at Nathaniel Hackett, who runs the Jets offense, who's now coaching Garrett Wilson. Garrett Wilson said, 'Oh, Sean Payton isn't allowing sunglasses and bucket hats in the game interviews?' I'm going to do all three in a trifecta.'

"It was really beautifully done, and for some reason, like, Jets-Broncos is now like Ohio State-Michigan, Alabama-Auburn. It is everything. It is Week 5, the biggest game of the year."

When do Sean Payton's Broncos and Nathaniel Hackett's Jets play?

Denver Broncos introduce Sean Payton

The New York Jets and Denver Broncos are set for a multi-tiered battle in Week 5, which lands on Oct. 8. Aaron Rodgers will be taking on Russell Wilson as the two coaches battle simultaneously. It is the first week that schedules can be flexed in the NFL this season, and some are rooting for the afternoon slot to be swapped out for prime time.

As it stands, the Denver Broncos and New York Jets are set to play at 4:25 p.m. EST. The game will take place at Empower Field at Mile High.

According to Time and Date, the sun will be setting at 6:31 p.m. local time. So, the game will run until the twilight, but likely won't be dark enough for prime-time atmosphere unless the Broncos and Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets get flexed into "Sunday Night Football."

Currently, the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are set to play on the program. Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott both appear to be in perfect health, so unless one or both predicted NFC leaders fall on their face, fans are on course to be treated to the game as they come to terms with what will have taken place between Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit "Good Morning Football" and H/T Sportskeeda.