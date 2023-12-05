Garrett Wilson says Jets forced into 'tough conversations' as franchise waits on Aaron Rodgers' return

The possible comeback of Aaron Rodgers late in the 2023 season still attracts plenty of discussion about the possible outcomes. While it would be lovely for the fans to watch him on the field, there's not a lot to gain in putting the 40-year-old quarterback to play in a season with slim playoff aspirations.

The hopes were high in the offseason, but the NFL can be a heart-breaker sometimes. The league was on notice about what Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson could've done together, but it was all gone after just four snaps into the 2023 season.

The New York Jets wide receiver spoke on Tuesday about a possible comeback from the veteran superstar, and about the tough conversations involving his return:

It forces you to have some tough conversations and ones that we didn't think we'd be having at this point. I mean, no one's more frustrated about it than us, and I feel like you can see that, you can feel that sometimes. But it's also the mindset that we're the only ones that can fix this thing. And I don't put anything past Aaron - I go about my business, but he was back out there and he looks great. But as far as he's recovering, I want to make sure that he's 100% ready to go, and I feel like, whenever that time does come, we'll take full advantage

How's Aaron Rodgers' comeback going?

Aaron Rodgers is now officially allowed back on practice, with the New York Jets quarterback having his 21-day practice window activated by the franchise six days ago. It's a remarkable development in Rodgers' recovery after tearing his Achilles in Week 1.

Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd in the first quarter of the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. As he tried to evade Floyd, his leg moved awkwardly, and his Achilles snapped instantly. An MRI a day later confirmed that it was ruptured and that he'd have to go through surgery.

The last time they made it to the postseason, the Jets were led by a strong defense, but were limited to Mark Sanchez playing at a low level as a quarterback.