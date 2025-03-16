Garrett Wilson “thrilled” to reunite with Justin Fields in NFL after tricky Aaron Rodgers experience: Report

New York Jets star receiver Garrett Wilson is reportedly thrilled to reunite with Justin Fields. Wilson and Fields played college football at Ohio State and had a ton of success.

After the Jets signed Fields to a two-year $40 million to replace Rodgers, the star receiver is excited to catch passes from his college QB again, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"Wilson has told friends he's thrilled with the addition of Fields," Cimini wrote. "It's no secret that he and Rodgers didn't see eye to eye last season, but now he has a quarterback he knows and respects. They've maintained a good relationship, another reason Wilson is said to be excited about 2025."

Wilson's first two years at Ohio State were Fields' final two and he recorded 30 receptions for 432 yards and five touchdowns in his first year. He then followed that up with 43 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns in his second year.

Ahead of Wilson being drafted, he said it would be cool to reunite with Fields in the NFL at some point.

"If that would happen, that would be awesome," Wilson said, two months before he was drafted by the Jets. "I haven't really thought about where I'd be playing. Anywhere would be a blessing. Definitely, to link back up with Justin -- and to do that on the NFL level -- would be a dream come true, for sure."

Wilson says Fields was a great leader at Ohio State and helped pump up the receivers, so he's excited to be back catching passes from him.

Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert also caught passes from Fields at Ohio State so the QB will have some familiar faces to work with in New York.

Jets active in free agency

New York has a new GM and a head coach and the Jets were active to begin the offseason.

The Jets have signed Fields, linebacker Jamien Sherwood, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, cornerbacks Kris Boyd and Brandon Stephens, safety Andre Cisco, defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Byron Cowart among some other minor signings.

New York is looking to improve after a disappointing season, with the Jets also possessing the seventh overall pick to improve their roster. Jets general manager Darren Mougey said he was excited for the draft to help fill some more holes on the roster.

"I'm excited about being at seven," he said, via the team website. "There's a lot of good players in this draft. You never know how it's going to fall, but definitely open where we stand today to potentially moving up, potentially moving back, just depending on the type of player that's there and where we're at."

The Jets haven't made the playoffs since the 2010 season.

