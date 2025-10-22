Garrett Wilson trade rumors: Browns insider Tony Rizzo makes his feelings known on Jets WR wanting out of NY amid 0-7 record

The New York Jets remain winless after seven weeks and with the team slumping at the bottom of the AFC East, the Jets are expected to be sellers at next month's trade deadline.One of the players rumored to be seeking a move away from New York is wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Cleveland Browns fans and Radio host Tony Rizzo is open to the idea of Wilson joining Cleveland.&quot;I'd drive to New York to get him,&quot; - Rizzo said on the &quot;Tony Rizzo Show.&quot;The Browns are reportedly looking to strengthen the wide receiver room and the ESPN Cleveland radio host would like the Browns to trade for the former Offensive Rookie of the Year amid the team's offensive struggles this season.Adding a receiver of Wilson's calibre would significantly aid the Browns' quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. However, the Browns are significantly better than the Jets as they hold a 2-5 record for the season and are unlikely to make the postseason.Jets coach Aaron Glenn unsure about Garrett Wilson's availability for Bengals clashGarrett Wilson sustained a knee injury against the Denver Broncos and missed Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. It's the first time Wilson has missed an NFL game due to an injury, and he is a doubt for the Jets' game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Jets coach Aaron Glenn isn't too sure about the wide receiver's availability this week.“Shoot, I’m hoping he plays, but I understand how these injuries are,” Glenn said. “That’s any player that we have that has injuries. We want all those guys playing, but listen, I’m not a doctor. I listen to the docs, and they give me the best advice that he needs and for me to have so we can go forward.”New York's offense struggled in the absence of Wilson, who has a team-high 36 receptions for 395 yards with four touchdowns this season. His unavailability against the Bengals could stretch the Jets' losing streak to eight games on Sunday.