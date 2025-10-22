  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Garrett Wilson trade rumors: Browns insider Tony Rizzo makes his feelings known on Jets WR wanting out of NY amid 0-7 record

Garrett Wilson trade rumors: Browns insider Tony Rizzo makes his feelings known on Jets WR wanting out of NY amid 0-7 record

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 22, 2025 16:29 GMT
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty
Browns insider Tony Rizzo makes his feelings known on Jets WR wanting out of NY amid 0-7 record - Source: Getty

The New York Jets remain winless after seven weeks and with the team slumping at the bottom of the AFC East, the Jets are expected to be sellers at next month's trade deadline.

Ad

One of the players rumored to be seeking a move away from New York is wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Cleveland Browns fans and Radio host Tony Rizzo is open to the idea of Wilson joining Cleveland.

"I'd drive to New York to get him," - Rizzo said on the "Tony Rizzo Show."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Browns are reportedly looking to strengthen the wide receiver room and the ESPN Cleveland radio host would like the Browns to trade for the former Offensive Rookie of the Year amid the team's offensive struggles this season.

Adding a receiver of Wilson's calibre would significantly aid the Browns' quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. However, the Browns are significantly better than the Jets as they hold a 2-5 record for the season and are unlikely to make the postseason.

Ad

Jets coach Aaron Glenn unsure about Garrett Wilson's availability for Bengals clash

Garrett Wilson sustained a knee injury against the Denver Broncos and missed Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. It's the first time Wilson has missed an NFL game due to an injury, and he is a doubt for the Jets' game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn isn't too sure about the wide receiver's availability this week.

Ad
“Shoot, I’m hoping he plays, but I understand how these injuries are,” Glenn said. “That’s any player that we have that has injuries. We want all those guys playing, but listen, I’m not a doctor. I listen to the docs, and they give me the best advice that he needs and for me to have so we can go forward.”

New York's offense struggled in the absence of Wilson, who has a team-high 36 receptions for 395 yards with four touchdowns this season. His unavailability against the Bengals could stretch the Jets' losing streak to eight games on Sunday.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications