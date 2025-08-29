“Gen Z and Gen Alpha are weeping”- NFL fans react as Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt rejects Nike jersey redesign pitch amid launch of ‘Rivalries’ uniforms

The chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs evidently prefers tradition over new looks. Clark Hunt has once again rejected Nike’s redesigned uniforms, which the company recently introduced for various teams.“Almost every year, Nike presents to Clark Hunt a proposal for a redesigned Chiefs jersey or an alternate. Every time he tells them, “Nah, we’re good.” This is why,” Chiefs beat writer Matt Derrick posted on X Thursday.People had a lot to say about the reigning AFC champions going against a redesign once again.“Gen Z and Gen Alpha are weeping,” one fan wrote.“I may be in the minority here, but I kind of like the changes every now and again. Although I do appreciate Clark honoring his father’s preference for a classic look for his team and understand that,” said another one.“I am extremely proud of the fact that our uniforms have stuck with the traditional look, and don’t blow in the wind like every other team’s fashion choices. We don’t need an alternate. Color rush all red was good enough,” added another fan.The Chiefs entered the NFL in 1960 and haven’t made many changes to their jerseys since then. It’s brought them plenty of success lately as they’ve made it to three successive Super Bowls. Clark Hunt, the son of the club’s former owner Lamar, has often talked about the importance of tradition in this way; many believe he is honouring that.thinkstoomuch @okeedokey1LINK@mattderrick As a bills fan I wish we’d do the same.Sam @CattyReidLINK@mattderrick They look like arena league teams. The NFL should have better standards than this.LoneRider @lonerider____LINK@mattderrick Good we don’t need it. If I was Clark I would say the same. All them uniforms are trash.The Buffalo Bills were one of the teams with a new look Nike jersey, and new looks haven’t brought them any good fortune after making it to four straight Super Bowls in the 90s, as they have not made the biug game since then. The dark look in the Twitter post with the new look jerseys has a bit of an arena football vibe. It seems that Chiefs fans are more interested in their team returning to the Super Bowl for a fourth consecutive season.Clark Hunt has made the Chiefs the Worlds TeamClark Hunt may not be all that appealing to young generations today when it comes to uniforms, but he’s doing his best to appeal to people around the globe. On Wednesday, Newsweek published a story about how much “Chiefs Kingdom” has grown under the current club chairman.“In addition to standing tall as the top NFL brand in the U.S., the club is also number one in terms of fandom in six of the league’s nine tracked international markets (Germany, the U.K., Australia, Brazil, France and Spain). In the remaining three markets, the Chiefs are second-ranked in Canada and Ireland, and third-placed in Mexico,” according to the column.The Chiefs open this season overseas in Sao Paulo, Brazil, against the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend, and it’ll be the first-ever NFL game streamed on YouTube. Kansas City’s success is attributed to several factors, including effective marketing from Hunt, strong play on the field, and a reluctance to tinker with tradition.