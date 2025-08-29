  • home icon
"Gen Z and Gen Alpha are weeping"- NFL fans react as Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt rejects Nike jersey redesign pitch amid launch of 'Rivalries' uniforms

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 29, 2025 13:59 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night - Source: Imagn

The chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs evidently prefers tradition over new looks. Clark Hunt has once again rejected Nike’s redesigned uniforms, which the company recently introduced for various teams.

“Almost every year, Nike presents to Clark Hunt a proposal for a redesigned Chiefs jersey or an alternate. Every time he tells them, “Nah, we’re good.” This is why,” Chiefs beat writer Matt Derrick posted on X Thursday.
People had a lot to say about the reigning AFC champions going against a redesign once again.

“Gen Z and Gen Alpha are weeping,” one fan wrote.
“I may be in the minority here, but I kind of like the changes every now and again. Although I do appreciate Clark honoring his father’s preference for a classic look for his team and understand that,” said another one.
“I am extremely proud of the fact that our uniforms have stuck with the traditional look, and don’t blow in the wind like every other team’s fashion choices. We don’t need an alternate. Color rush all red was good enough,” added another fan.

The Chiefs entered the NFL in 1960 and haven’t made many changes to their jerseys since then. It’s brought them plenty of success lately as they’ve made it to three successive Super Bowls. Clark Hunt, the son of the club’s former owner Lamar, has often talked about the importance of tradition in this way; many believe he is honouring that.

The Buffalo Bills were one of the teams with a new look Nike jersey, and new looks haven’t brought them any good fortune after making it to four straight Super Bowls in the 90s, as they have not made the biug game since then. The dark look in the Twitter post with the new look jerseys has a bit of an arena football vibe. It seems that Chiefs fans are more interested in their team returning to the Super Bowl for a fourth consecutive season.

Clark Hunt has made the Chiefs the Worlds Team

Clark Hunt may not be all that appealing to young generations today when it comes to uniforms, but he’s doing his best to appeal to people around the globe. On Wednesday, Newsweek published a story about how much “Chiefs Kingdom” has grown under the current club chairman.

“In addition to standing tall as the top NFL brand in the U.S., the club is also number one in terms of fandom in six of the league’s nine tracked international markets (Germany, the U.K., Australia, Brazil, France and Spain). In the remaining three markets, the Chiefs are second-ranked in Canada and Ireland, and third-placed in Mexico,” according to the column.

The Chiefs open this season overseas in Sao Paulo, Brazil, against the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend, and it’ll be the first-ever NFL game streamed on YouTube. Kansas City’s success is attributed to several factors, including effective marketing from Hunt, strong play on the field, and a reluctance to tinker with tradition.

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

