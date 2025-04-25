Geno Smith has 1-word reaction to Raiders drafting Ashton Jeanty with No. 6 pick 

The Las Vegas Raiders made a splashy pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the sixth overall pick, the franchise selected running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State, bolstering their offense with the number one runner in the class.

Jeanty was a superstar during the 2024 season, losing the Heisman Trophy only to Travis Hunter's historic two-way season. Positional value had many critics arguing that he wasn't deserving of a top 10 pick, but the Raiders' new regime, with Pete Carroll and Tom Brady as decision-makers, strongly focuses on the running game.

New Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, who was acquired by the franchise during the offseason, celebrated the new running back with a quick reaction on his tweet. Smith now has a new friend on the offense to build around, along with tight end Brock Bowers:

Smith has a two-year extension worth a maximum of $85.5 million that will see him leading the team after failures with Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell. Jeanty's addition will ease the pressure on the quarterback, creating balance on the Raiders' offense.

