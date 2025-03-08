Geno Smith delivers strong message after blockbuster trade to Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith is headed to Sin City and he's fired up. After being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders, the veteran QB made his excitement clear. Retweeting NFL insider Jordan Schultz's report that the Raiders plan to make him their "QB of the future," Smith wrote on Saturday:

Ad

“God is the GREATEST!! Excited to get to work and WIN. The time is NOW.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Seahawks traded Smith to the Raiders on Friday in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick. Now, Vegas is working on a long-term deal that could pay Smith between $40-45 million per year. That was too pricey for Seattle but not for the Raiders, who believe in him.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Now, let's talk about the ripple effect. The San Francisco 49ers dominated Smith in the NFC West, with a 1-5 record against him, including a playoff loss. His departure could help Seattle get better. With cap space freed up, the Seahawks could sign Sam Darnold or draft a younger, cheaper QB who might give the 49ers more trouble down the line.

Ad

Then there's Brock Purdy. If Smith gets $45 million per year, "Mr. Irrelevant" is going to want more. Reports say the 49ers are starting contract talks at $45 million annually, but Purdy's camp might push for at least $50 million. If San Francisco balks, could they explore a trade? Could they even go after Aaron Rodgers?

One thing’s for sure: the QB market is heating up. And Geno Smith’s deal could change everything.

Ad

4 perfect draft replacements for Geno Smith in Seattle

The Geno Smith era in Seattle is over. With the veteran QB heading to Las Vegas to reunite with Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have a clear void under center, and the 2025 NFL draft might be the best way to fill it.

Seattle holds the No. 18 pick, but the top two QBs, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, could be long gone. If John Schneider doesn't land Sam Darnold, Marcus Mariota or Justin Fields in free agency, he’ll need to dig deeper into this year's draft class. And there are four names worth watching.

Ad

Jaxson Dart might be the most intriguing. He put up 4,000+ yards, 29 TDs and just six picks in 2024. He's got mobility, accuracy and a solid SEC résumé, but concerns over his deep ball could keep him outside of the first round.

Then there’s Jalen Milroe, a dual-threat playmaker with a cannon arm. His 20 rushing TDs in 2024 scream upside, but inconsistency remains a red flag.

Riley Leonard is another wild card. At 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, he's an athletic, mobile QB who ran for 900+ yards last season. But his passing game needs work.

Ad

Lastly, Will Howard offers a big-bodied, big-armed option. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound QB threw for 4,000+ yards and 35 TDs in 2024, leading Ohio State to a national title.

As for Seattle's next franchise QB, the answer might be in this draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.