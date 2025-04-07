Geno Smith details FaceTime call with Tom Brady after $75,000,000 Raiders move

On Monday, Sports Illustrated NFL writer and analyst Albert Breer released an article outlining a recent FaceTime conversation between new Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith and legendary NFL QB Tom Brady.

Ad

The 7x Super Bowl champion is a part-owner of the Raiders franchise.

Smith made it clear that he has always been hard on himself when he watches his play afterwards.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’ve always really been hard on myself about being able to play the game without using all the physical attributes. And from watching my tape, that’s something that he noticed, how I handle protections and can get in and out of plays."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Smith then continued by highlighting how the complexity of the system he was a part of with the Seattle Seahawks was something Brady also noticed.

"We ran a very intricate system [in Seattle]. It was our first year in the system, but we didn’t hold back on anything. And I think that’s something that he recognized, he noticed."

Ad

Smith was traded this offseason from the Seahawks to the Raiders in exchange for a third-round draft pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft (April 24-26).

The move will reunite Smith with his former head coach in Seattle, Pete Carroll.

In 2024, Smith had 4,320 passing yards (4th in the NFL), 21 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 272 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for the Seattle Seahawks.

Can Geno Smith improve the Raiders QB situation?

The addition of Smith in the Raiders' offense drastically improves their QB situation from last season. In 2024, the Raiders used a combination of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder; none of whom performed at a high level consistently.

Ad

Smith is an accurate QB who also has a big arm, a high football IQ at the line of scrimmage and is quite mobile, too. He is expected to help out standout tight end Brock Bowers, who had a great season last year despite not having consistently strong QB play.

With new head coach Pete Carroll leading the team and Geno Smith now leading the offensive unit that also features Brock Bowers, the Raiders have the chance to drastically improve their record in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.