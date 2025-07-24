Geno Smith makes his feelings known on Ashton Jeanty after day 1 of Raiders training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new, and much improved, offensive unit heading into the 2025 season. After a year where the club averaged only 18.2 points per game (No. 29 in the NFL), the Raiders invested heavily in both free agency and the draft.The first move came when Las Vegas traded for Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith. After the signing, the Raiders selected Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.Fast forward to now and only a few days into training camp, and Smith appears to be already enjoying playing alongside the talented and skilled RB Jeanty. NFL analyst Jesse Merrick of the 'Silver &amp; Black Sports Network' uploaded some quotes by Smith on X, where the QB highlighted how impressive Jeanty has been in numerous aspects of the game.&quot;Ashton [Jeanty] is a smooth RB out of the back field, we’ve seen what he can do breaking tackles….said he’s been really impressed with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.&quot; Smith said on July 23.Las Vegas Raiders 2025 offensive outlookThe Raiders offense now primarily features Smith, Jeanty, star tight end Brock Bowers, and talented wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Although many fans and analysts are not projecting a Super Bowl season in Las Vegas, the elite playmakers on the offensive unit have considerably raised the team's expectations.After a 2024 campaign where the club had a record of 4-13 and finished fourth in the AFC West division, 'Team Rankings' currently has the Raiders win loss record at 7-10 for the 2025 year.Only time will tell whether the Raiders live up to their new expectations after some major moves this offseason. However, it is evident that Las Vegas is a team to watch this year and into the future with their new, talented star offensive players.