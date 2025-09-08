Geno Smith sends 3-word message to rapper Yung Miami after dazzling performance in Raiders debut vs. Patriots

Geno Smith had an excellent start to his Las Vegas career. The quarterback led the Raiders to a 20-13 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2025 season on Sunday.

Smith went 24-of-34 passes for 362 yards with one touchdown and one interception in his debut for Las Vegas. The Raiders QB earned praise for his performance from many fans, including rapper Yung Miami on X.

When Smith caught wind of Miami's appreciative message, he responded to the rapper.

"Already kno Yung," Smith tweeted.

Notably, Smith's 362 passing yards in a game set a franchise record for the Raiders. He beat Dan Pastorini's 317 passing yards in 1980.

After his debut for the Raiders, Smith said he wants to continue doing well for the team.

"That's how we want to play football," Smith said. "We want to make sure that we make the right reads. I want to make sure that I'm making the right decisions and getting the ball into the hands of the playmakers. We've got a lot of great players and that's something that we can take advantage of. I want to spread the ball around if need be but I want to find the open guy, first and foremost."

Smith, who spent the past six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, was traded to the Raiders in the offseason. He had one year remaining on his deal with Seattle.

In April, Smith signed a two-year, $75 million extension with Las Vegas.

Geno Smith and Raiders will face the LA Chargers in Week 2 of 2025 season

NFL: Las Vegas Raider QB Geno Smith

After an important Week 1 win over the Patriots, Geno Smith and the Raiders will face a stern challenge against the LA Chargers in Week 2 on Sept. 15.

The Chargers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 in Week 1.

The Raiders will be relying on Smith to deliver the goods against the Chargers. Las Vegas' rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is also expected to play a critical role in the team's offense.

