Geno Smith sets the record straight after 'NFL on Amazon' posts incorrect career timeline ahead Raiders debut

Geno Smith has been one of the most reliable quarterbacks in the league for more than a decade. However, it seems like the 'NFL on Amazon' page wasn't paying close attention to his career.

The 'NFL on Amazon' page on X (formerly Twitter) recently made a post honoring Smith's longevity in the league. While the tweet intended to highlight Geno Smith's versatility and dominance since 2013, it incorrectly reported a crucial stat. The tweet stated that Smith has been a QB1 for 12 years.

However, the new Las Vegas Raiders shot caller was quick to set the record string by stating that he has been the QB1 for "13" years.

Check out Smith's tweet below:

Tom Brady is excited to see Geno Smith play for the Raiders in the upcoming NFL season

For those who may not know, Tom Brady is a minority owner of the Raiders and has considerable influence on who the team decides to add to its roster. After the Las Vegas Raiders signed Geno Smith to a two-year contract worth $75 million, the seven-time Super Bowl winner stated that he believes the 34-year-old will have a lot of success as the team's starting quarterback.

"He’s a great leader for the organization. Everyone’s excited to have him, and Geno’s done a great job since he was acquired, coming in and working his tail off. Everyone’s excited about the direction we’re heading."

Geno Smith also stated that he had a conversation with Tom Brady and was excited to work under him:

"What I was talking to Tom about. This is something he said, and this is true: We don’t want to celebrate contracts. We want to celebrate wins. And the thing is, that just kind of set the tone for the team. This is our quarterback. This is the direction we’re headed. And there’s no gray area there. Everything’s set in stone. And when you have that, when you can set a real plan, then you can get things going."

It'll be interesting to see what success Smith earns in his 13th year in the NFL.

