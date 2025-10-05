"Geno smith the worst QB in the league!": NFL fans outraged as Raiders QB throws pick 6 against Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a 1-3 start to the season with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback and the two-time Pro Bowl had another underwhelming night against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.Smith, who entered the contest leading the NFL in interceptions, threw another in the third quarter against the Colts, and it ended up being a pick-six after Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon returned it for a touchdown.NFL fans vented their frustration at the veteran quarterback for his second interception of the game.&quot;Geno Smith the worst QB in the league!&quot;K E V @KevvGee__LINKGeno smith the worst QB in the league!&quot;It's time Raiders, draft a QB already, enough getting cute in the draft.&quot;Wiseguy𝕏 @wiseguyinsiderLINKIt's time Raiders, draft a QB already, enough getting cute in the draft&quot;Get your bets in now, Raiders drafting a QB in the 1st round of the 2026 Draft.&quot;Jonathan Zygmunt @JMZygmunt11LINKGet your bets in now, Raiders drafting a QB in the 1st round of the 2026 Draft&quot;Geno is done man.&quot;SOLtan @SOLtanofSWATLINKGeno is done man&quot;Raiders thought they were getting Geno from the Seahawks, turns out it was Geno from the Jets&quot;Ali @atwice_0001LINKRaiders thought they were getting Geno from the Seahawks, turns out it was Geno from the Jets&quot;Geno Smith is so fuc**** a**.&quot;Brody @herbetsucksLINKGeno Smith is so fuc**** a**.Smith completed 19 of his 28 pass attempts for 172 yards and two interceptions, heading into the fourth quarter with the team trailing 40-3.Raiders coach Pete Carroll backs Geno Smith despite ongoing slumpGeno Smith reunited with his former Seattle Seahawks coach, Pete Carroll, after he was traded to the Chargers for a 2025 NFL draft pick. The reunion has not gone as expected, but Carroll has expressed confidence in the veteran quarterback.“I'm not worried about his confidence,&quot; Caroll said. &quot;No, he knows. He has to reevaluate the timing of the choice. He was too comfortable in the throw. He ripped it. He ripped both those throws, feeling like the ball was going to get there. What I'm concerned about is I want to make sure we're practicing him so that he understands that some of those shows aren't there.&quot;He hits everything in practice. He's ridiculously accurate and has been the whole time we've been together. The game speed is a little bit different than the practice that we can create and some of those choices go to check downs.”His record-setting performance of 362 passing yards against the New England Patriots on his Raiders debut in Week 1 seems like a distant memory now. One of the biggest issues for Smith in the last three games has been his ability to locate his receivers and that has hurt the Raiders' offense this season.