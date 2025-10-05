  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Geno smith the worst QB in the league!": NFL fans outraged as Raiders QB throws pick 6 against Colts

"Geno smith the worst QB in the league!": NFL fans outraged as Raiders QB throws pick 6 against Colts

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 05, 2025 19:39 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn
NFL fans outraged as Raiders QB throws pick 6 against Colts - Source: Imagn

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a 1-3 start to the season with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback and the two-time Pro Bowl had another underwhelming night against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Ad

Smith, who entered the contest leading the NFL in interceptions, threw another in the third quarter against the Colts, and it ended up being a pick-six after Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon returned it for a touchdown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NFL fans vented their frustration at the veteran quarterback for his second interception of the game.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Geno Smith the worst QB in the league!"
Ad
"It's time Raiders, draft a QB already, enough getting cute in the draft."
Ad
"Get your bets in now, Raiders drafting a QB in the 1st round of the 2026 Draft."
Ad
"Geno is done man."
Ad
"Raiders thought they were getting Geno from the Seahawks, turns out it was Geno from the Jets"
Ad
"Geno Smith is so fuc**** a**."
Ad

Smith completed 19 of his 28 pass attempts for 172 yards and two interceptions, heading into the fourth quarter with the team trailing 40-3.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll backs Geno Smith despite ongoing slump

Geno Smith reunited with his former Seattle Seahawks coach, Pete Carroll, after he was traded to the Chargers for a 2025 NFL draft pick. The reunion has not gone as expected, but Carroll has expressed confidence in the veteran quarterback.

Ad
“I'm not worried about his confidence," Caroll said. "No, he knows. He has to reevaluate the timing of the choice. He was too comfortable in the throw. He ripped it. He ripped both those throws, feeling like the ball was going to get there. What I'm concerned about is I want to make sure we're practicing him so that he understands that some of those shows aren't there.
Ad
"He hits everything in practice. He's ridiculously accurate and has been the whole time we've been together. The game speed is a little bit different than the practice that we can create and some of those choices go to check downs.”

His record-setting performance of 362 passing yards against the New England Patriots on his Raiders debut in Week 1 seems like a distant memory now. One of the biggest issues for Smith in the last three games has been his ability to locate his receivers and that has hurt the Raiders' offense this season.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications