George Kittle's wife Claire goes all in for cheering Kyle Juszczyk with FB's wife Kristin and celebrating 49ers OT win vs Rams [WATCH]

San Francisco 49ers players George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk had the support of their wives from the stands during the team’s Week 5 overtime win against the LA Rams on Thursday.Claire Kittle, married to the Niners tight end, was enthusiastically cheering alongside Kristin Juszczyk, wife of the team's fullback, as seen on their new joint Instagram page called “Wife’d Up Mic’d Up” on Wednesday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKristin, who has gained recognition for designing custom game-day outfits for high-profile NFL fans, was wearing a No. 44 (Kyle Juszczyk's number) rivals jersey, transformed into a lace-trimmed slip dress with a bold red-and-gold “44” graphic. She completed the look with gold accessories.Claire, meanwhile, opted for a more laid-back style, sporting jeans, a T-shirt and silver jewelry. A former fitness trainer and founder of Claire Till Fitness, she now works as a wellness, travel and fashion influencer.George and Claire met during college at the University of Iowa, while Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin have been together since their Maryland days, marrying in July 2019.How did Kyle Juszczyk’s 49ers pull off the overtime win?Despite missing several cornerstone players, including George Kittle, Nick Bosa and quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as three starting wide receivers, the San Francisco 49ers won 26-23 in overtime over the LA Rams.With Purdy out because of a leg injury, Mac Jones played in the game, throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Niners jump out to an early lead. San Francisco scored on its first two drives and built a 20-7 advantage in the third quarter.However, the Rams capitalized on the worn-down 49ers defense, and mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter. However, San Fran then made a 59-yard field goal from Eddy Pineiro, giving the team a 23-20 lead with under three minutes left.Then came one of the game’s defining moments. As the Rams pushed down the field in the final minute, running back Kyren Williams appeared like he was going to score, until rookie defensive lineman Alfred Collins punched the ball out at the goal line and recovered the fumble.The Rams tied the game with a last-second field goal, sending it into overtime. San Francisco took the ball first in OT, and Jones led a drive that ended in a field goal by Pineiro. Facing a fourth-and-1 at the 49ers’ 11-yard line, Rams coach Sean McVay opted to go for it rather than settle for a field goal. The Niners’ defense came up clutch, stopping Williams and ending the game.