George Kittle struggling to wrap his head around 24/7 media attention on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Travis Kelce is one of the most popular overall NFL players, especially when it comes to non-quarterbacks. Some of this is due to him being one of the most statistically productive tight ends of all time and also winning multiple Super Bowl rings.

His podcasting career and entertaining media presence also play a role, but nothing has skyrocketed his fame more than his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Ever since Swift began dating Kelce and attending Kansas City Chiefs games, the star tight end has been one of the biggest focal points of all sports media coverage.

This has continued leading up to Super Bowl 58 as he prepares to face off against the San Francisco 49ers. Opposing tight end George Kittle apparently doesn't quite understand why it's still one of the main headlines. Kittle explained to NBC Sports:

"I can't grasp my head around it. At some point in the offseason I'll probably have to grab a beer and talk to him about it.

"While it might seem to all of us that it could be a distraction, it might not be to him. I think Travis is a mature man, he knows how to handle his business, and I think he puts football over everything. I think you can just tell, he's playing in the Super Bowl, he obviously knows how to handle anything going on off of the field."

Travis Kelce is set to play in his fourth Super Bowl in the past six years, so he is more familiar with the media circus that often surrounds the big game than most players are.

While his relationship with Taylor Swift puts him at the center of attention, George Kittle seems confident that it won't distract the Chiefs superstar. He may have a good point, as Kelce has elevated his game during the NFL Playoffs this year, despite Swift's presence.

How has Travis Kelce performed in the playoffs this year?

Following a relatively down year for his usual legendary standards, Travis Kelce has looked like his traditionally dominant self during the NFL playoffs. He entered the postseason with an uncharacteristic seven-game streak without a touchdown but has scored three of them in three playoff games this year.

Kelce really stepped up in the AFC championship game, recording his most yards and receptions in a single game since October. He seems to be playing his best football at the right time, and Taylor Swift has been present for all three of his playoff games this year.

The Chiefs now have a 9-3 record when she is in attendance, and she is expected to be there again for Super Bowl 58.