George Pickens backs out of Pittsburgh youth camp after Cowboys trade

It seems like George Pickens' trade to the Dallas Cowboys has left a sour taste among Pittsburgh Steelers fans. The wide receiver has backed out of hosting a youth camp at the last minute. Following his trade to the Cowboys, Pickens assured the fans that he would still host the youth camp in Pittsburgh.

The 24-year-old was scheduled to host the said camp at the Highmark Stadium on Saturday with TruEdge Sports. The company had even previously said that Pickens expressed his desire to hold the camp despite leaving Pittsburgh on May 7.

In a statement released by TruEdge, the company revealed that while Pickens backed out on his promise; however, the camp will still be held as advertised.

“Immediately following the trade, our team contacted George’s representation to confirm whether he would still honor his commitment to the Pittsburgh event," TruEdge Sports said.

"We were promptly assure that George remained committed to the camp and intended to show up for families who had registered. Based on that confirmation, we communicated this directly to you via email and text on May 9."

The statement added:

“Unfortunately, as of last week, TruEdge was notified be George’s team that he has decided to walk back on his word and is no longer interested in attending the camp. Let us be very clear: we are deeply frustrated by this decision and the position it has placed all of us in."

Who will replace George Pickens in the youth camp?

Replacing George Pickens will be Pittsburgh Steelers' tight end Pat Freiermuth. The company is also talking to multiple other Steelers players to possibly make an appearance at the youth camp.

Freiermuth and other Steelers stars will sign autographs and take pictures for everyone who participates in the camp.

