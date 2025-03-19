The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off one of the most surprising moves of the offseason when they traded for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and handed him a five-year, $150 million contract. Fans immediately began salivating at the prospect of the two-time Pro Bowler forming a potent duo alongside George Pickens.

However, the latter's social media activity hinted at the possibility of the two never being on the field at the same time donning the Steelers uniform. Pickens posted a picture of him and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on his Instagram stories.

It's unclear what prompted him to post the photo. However, fans on social media immediately began speculating that the wide receiver was hinting at a move to the Las Vegas Raiders, where Brady is a minority owner:

Raiders fans quickly warmed up to the idea of Pickens joining the franchise:

"Second rounder for Pickens. Take Jeanty at 6. Geno, Bowers, Pickens, and Jeanty," @JRaider401 said.

"Pickens big play ability and crash outs would be welcomed in the silver and black," @J_DriverIII added.

"Would love Pickens in Vegas!" @kiltedviking22 wrote.

George Pickens contract: Steelers have to make a decision one way or another

Despite George Pickens being productive in each of his first two seasons with the Steelers, the franchise did not exercise their right to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal.

He now has only 12 months left on his contract with the team and could walk as a free agent in the 2026 offseason if they do not hand him an extension or franchise tag him.

However, Pickens likely wouldn't risk entering the final year of his contract without a new deal. An injury could severely affect his chances of getting a massive payday next year. He could hold out of training camp to force Pittsburgh to either trade him or offer him an extension.

Given he only has a year left on his contract, landing George Pickens wouldn't cost a fortune, especially if he decides to hold out until he's offered an extension.

Teams across the league will monitor the situation closely as the prospect of adding the explosive wide receiver to the roster at the cost of a Day 2 pick is too good of a deal to pass on.

