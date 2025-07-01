George Pickens makes his feelings known after Minkah Fitzpatrick reunites with Dolphins 

The relationship between George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers did not end on good terms. The young wide receiver was traded after the 2025 NFL draft, even though he plays in a position of clear need for the Steelers.

All sides downplayed the issue after the trade, but on Monday, the receiver could not hold back.

News of a mega deal between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins emerged, with Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith moving to Pittsburgh with Minkah Fitzpatrick returning to Miami. After the deal was announced, Pickens congratulated his former teammate on the deal.

And the message was clear for all to see:

“Super happy for you broski! Back to beautiful places in life, lol”

In December, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ripped the band-aid and said publicly that the wide receiver "needed to grow up" after a performance full of penalties during a divisional game.

After the trade, he spoke to ESPN about "growing up":

"I feel like everybody in the world is working on growing, on their bettering of their self. I feel like growth for me is taking a great direction in me coming to the Cowboys."

Dak Prescott praises George Pickens' addition to Dallas Cowboys

Mandatory minicamp was the first chance for Dak Prescott to meet George Pickens and work with him. The first impressions were positive, as the quarterback told reporters after one June practice.

“That’s why I don’t think you should ever really listen to what somebody else says about somebody," Prescott said via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I think you should find out for yourself who they are and allow them to reveal their character to you. He’s been great, he’s been phenomenal. He’s a guy who loves football, loves his teammates.

"He’s been early. So, no concerns on the personal matters. Just super excited that he’s on our team. He’s one of us. He’s a brother and it’s just about continuing to grow and make sure we’re putting the best out there. That’s his approach," he added.

Pickens will play alongside CeeDee Lamb in the Cowboys' offense. The team is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 7-10 season where Prescott was injured.

