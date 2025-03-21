George Pickens has reason to welcome DK Metcalf with open arms, NFL analyst claims

According to NFL analyst Michael Holley, George Pickens could have good reason to welcome DK Metcalf with open arms to Pittsburgh. The Steelers traded for Metcalf back on March 9 in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, which saw Pittsburgh send a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to Seattle in addition to a pick swap in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Metcalf then signed an extension with Pittsburgh for five years, worth $150 million. Now, Metcalf and Pickens form one of the most physical and dynamic receiving pairs in the NFL. Taking to "Pro Football Talk," Holley explained how the addition of Metcalf to the offense will benefit Pickens in the long run. Check it out here below (at the 4:19 mark):

"When you think about Pickens and Metcalf, it would seem that the presence of Metcalf makes - could make Pickens' life easier. He's a great deep threat himself, and if you focus a lot on DK Metcalf, it'll isolate Pickens in some one-on-one situations."

Pickens just wrapped up a season in which both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson served as his quarterbacks in 2024. He managed to haul in 59 receptions on the year for 900 yards and three touchdowns. It will be interesting to see if the addition of Metcalf helps Pickens' stat line spike in 2025.

Can DK Metcalf be the missing ingredient Pittsburgh needs for a deep playoff run?

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

With the move to Pittsburgh, Metcalf ends a six-season run with Seattle, who drafted the receiver in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowler has established himself as one of the most physical receivers in the league. Metcalf played 15 games for Seattle in 2024, catching 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns.

Putting him opposite a receiver just as physical in Pickens could prove difficult for opposing secondary units. Of course, there's still the question of who will be playing quarterback for the Steelers in 2024. Russell Wilson remains an option, as he has yet to sign with an NFL franchise as of this writing after his contract with Pittsburgh expired this offseason. There is, however, chatter of bringing in Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh to throw passes to Metcalf and Pickens.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out in Pittsburgh ahead of the 2025 kick-off later this year.

