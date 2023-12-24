If you read the stat sheet against for George Pickens agaisnt the Bengals, you would think he had an average game if you looked only at the receptions. He had just four of them. But once you moved your eyes and looked at the rest of it, the numbers were just mind-blowing.

He had 195 yards receiving in the game. That came at an astonishing 48.8 yards per catch. He scored two touchdowns. And he showed his ability from the first play of the game.

Yet, there are some things that cannot be explained with numbers alone because they are piece of art. One of his catches involved turning in mid-air, catching the ball while afloat, and then getting his feet down before he went outside. Even words cannot do justice to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It had fans fawning all over him and giving him his richly-deserved props.

George Pickens the toast of Pittsburgh after unreal game against the Bengals

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise George Pickens' performance. Some saw it as a response to the disrespect he has got from various quarters after uneven performances during the season. Here are some of the best responses on the platform.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mason Rudolph comes in and stabilizes the Steelers' ship

The Pittsburgh Steelers were struggling for the last three weeks. They lost to two 2-10 teams in succession: the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots. Then they failed against the Indianapolis Colts to fall down to 7-7.

But they knew that if they won this game, they would be tied 8-7 with their AFC North rivals. And with Kenny Pickett missing in action again, Mike Tomlin turned to Mason Rudolph, who has been with the franchise and knows how they want to play.

It worked to perfection. They won 34-11. On the offense, George Pickens was balling. On defense, they picked off Jake Browning thrice and put him under constant pressure. This was the first game all season that they breached 30 points.

The question now becomes whether Mason Rudolph is the guy going forward as well. Kenny Pickett returned to practice this week but even if he is available, the Steelers might be of the mind to let this newfound offensive confidence continue.

Mitch Trubisky's time with the Steelers, even as a backup quarterback, looks done. The question now becomes whether the same applies to Pickett as well after this season is done.