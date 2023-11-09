Gerald McCoy compares Josh McDaniels to the wicked witch from The Wizard of Oz 

Josh McDaniels and the Wicked Witch exist on two opposite ends of the history of television and movies, but one former NFL player compared the two nevertheless on Good Morning Football. Speaking and singing on the show, Gerald McCoy impressively regurgitated about 30 seconds of the song from the 1939 classic entirely from memory before summing up his thoughts on how the team feels about the coach:

"[00:00:18] Here's how I think they're feeling. To quote the phenomenal munchkins of Munchkin Land: 'Ding-dong, the witch is dead! Which old witch? The wicked witch. Ding-dong, the wicked witch is dead. ... This is how they're feeling. The wicked witch is dead. We can finally sing. [00:01:05]"

The illustration paints a picture of the team's time under Josh McDaniels as a darker one than most others have described. It turns the era from one that simply didn't work into appearing like it was torture for Raiders players.

Can the Josh McDaniels-less Raiders make a run?

Josh McDaniels at San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders

With the win against the New York Giants, the Raiders climbed to 4-5. They need to get about 10 wins to get into the playoffs. If they're lucky, they might be able to sneak in with nine wins.

That means the team can only lose two or three more games. They face the Jets, Dolphins, Chiefs, Vikings, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts and Broncos to end the season. Their toughest games will be the Chiefs twice and the Miami Dolphins. If they can limit their losses to these three opponents only, they'll be in the hunt at the end of the season.

However, that means that they also need to go undefeated against the Vikings, Chargers, Colts, Jets and Broncos. It's not an impossible task to beat each opponent in a vacuum, but it might be too much to go undefeated. That said, everything is in front of the team. Will they end the year on a brighter note than they started?

