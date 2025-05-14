"Get him away" - Titans fans call out Will Levis for picking his nose beside Cam Ward at training camp

Will Levis may not have thrown a pass during Cam Ward’s rep, but he still managed to steal the spotlight, but not in a good way. In a Titans training camp clip shared Monday, the cameras caught Levis picking his nose in the background as the No. 1 pick took reps.

Ad

The blink-and-you-miss-it moment was enough for NFL fans to roast him.

“Levis digging in his nose behind my QB, get him away,” one tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Come on people… It was a half second visual of Levis. He was most likely scratching his nose, and you know it," another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Levis’ first pick of the year," one commented.

"Levis needs to just avoid cameras atp," another tweeted.

"Wow, he is a meme machine," another wrote.

"Nasty work," one said.

Ward handled the spotlight like a pro. The Titans' QB1 hasn’t been officially named, but he’s already winning over the building.

“I’m excited to get the journey going,” Ward said on Monday, via SI. “I’m ready to get the wheels rolling.”

Ad

Cam Ward's ex-coach calls out Mel Kiper Jr. over 2025 NFL draft take

Cam Ward may have been the No. 1 pick this year, but his former coach at Miami isn’t letting ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. off the hook for doubting him. Mario Cristobal called out Kiper for ranking Ward as the No. 2 quarterback behind Shedeur Sanders.

“Never heard from him. I don’t think I’ve ever talked to him," Cristobal said, throwing shade at the longtime analyst’s draft prep. Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson also backed Cristobal, adding that Kiper skipped real homework on Ward’s leadership and production.

Ad

“The only reason I would be disappointed was if Cam was, but knowing Cam, he just wanted to hear the name & exactly where he was going & get to work," Cristobal said on Wednesday, via Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

Expand Tweet

Critics pointed fingers at Kiper’s loyalty to Sanders, especially after he called his draft slide “disgusting” and gave the Browns an A+ for scooping him up at No. 144.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.