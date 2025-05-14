"Get him away" - Titans fans call out Will Levis for picking his nose beside Cam Ward at training camp

  • home icon
By Prasen
Modified May 14, 2025 19:14 GMT
Titans fans call out Will Levis for picking his nose beside Cam Ward at training camp
Titans fans call out Will Levis for picking his nose beside Cam Ward at training camp (image credit: IMAGN)

Will Levis may not have thrown a pass during Cam Ward’s rep, but he still managed to steal the spotlight, but not in a good way. In a Titans training camp clip shared Monday, the cameras caught Levis picking his nose in the background as the No. 1 pick took reps.

The blink-and-you-miss-it moment was enough for NFL fans to roast him.

“Levis digging in his nose behind my QB, get him away,” one tweeted.
"Come on people… It was a half second visual of Levis. He was most likely scratching his nose, and you know it," another wrote.
"Levis’ first pick of the year," one commented.
"Levis needs to just avoid cameras atp," another tweeted.
"Wow, he is a meme machine," another wrote.
"Nasty work," one said.

Ward handled the spotlight like a pro. The Titans' QB1 hasn’t been officially named, but he’s already winning over the building.

“I’m excited to get the journey going,” Ward said on Monday, via SI. “I’m ready to get the wheels rolling.”
Cam Ward's ex-coach calls out Mel Kiper Jr. over 2025 NFL draft take

Cam Ward may have been the No. 1 pick this year, but his former coach at Miami isn’t letting ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. off the hook for doubting him. Mario Cristobal called out Kiper for ranking Ward as the No. 2 quarterback behind Shedeur Sanders.

“Never heard from him. I don’t think I’ve ever talked to him," Cristobal said, throwing shade at the longtime analyst’s draft prep. Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson also backed Cristobal, adding that Kiper skipped real homework on Ward’s leadership and production.

“The only reason I would be disappointed was if Cam was, but knowing Cam, he just wanted to hear the name & exactly where he was going & get to work," Cristobal said on Wednesday, via Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

Critics pointed fingers at Kiper’s loyalty to Sanders, especially after he called his draft slide “disgusting” and gave the Browns an A+ for scooping him up at No. 144.

