"Get off my d***": Antonio Brown shows off $24,000,000 balance after filing for bankruptcy

Antonio Brown can't seem to keep himself away from making headlines. On Wednesday, MLFootball's X account tweeted about the former NFL wideout being "broke" despite earning over $100 million during his career in the pro league.

However, when Brown caught a glimpse of the tweet, he responded in a way that only he could. The ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers star posted a screenshot of what appeared to be his bank balance showing over $24 million in his account.

"Bankrupt over get off my *eggplant emoji* (d***)", Brown tweeted along with the screenshot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AB @AB84 LINK bankrupt over get off my 🍆

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In February, Brown said he filed for bankruptcy during an episode of the "One Night With Steiny" podcast.

"I think I made $100 million, if you count off the field and everything," Brown said. "I just filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, you feel me? I spent all of it. I blew all my money. I blew everything."

Brown also detailed where he spent all of his money.

"The people I had in my life, they just took the money that I made in the NFL, and they didn't make the money mines no more," Brown said. "You know what I'm saying. They put that away for my family, generations and trusts, and then threw it out there. So whatever I made in football, I just saved it for my family, generation, my kids."

In July last year, Brown announced that he was becoming a father for the seventh time. He has five sons and two daughters.

Brown reportedly shares three sons and a daughter with his ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss. He has three other children by three different women.

How much did Antonio Brown make while playing in the NFL?

Former NFL WR Antonio Brown - Source: Getty

According to Spotrac, Antonio Brown made $80,744,339 from career earnings during his 12 years in the NFL. He played the first nine seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he earned four straight All-Pro selections from 2014 to 2017.

Brown had a brief stint with the New England Patriots in 2019. He also played two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in 2021. He announced his retirement from professional football in March 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.