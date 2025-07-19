"Get drafted and are like, ‘Let’s throw a party'" - Ben Roethlisberger throws subtle jab at Shedeur Sanders' flashy NFL Draft Day set

Shedeur Sanders became the story of the 2025 NFL Draft when he fell all the way to the fifth round of the selection process after being projected as a top ten overall pick all the way throughout the 2024 college football season.Since the COVID pandemic, there has been an increased number of players deciding to host NFL Draft parties and not attending the event in person. This is something that Sanders and many other players opted to do this year. While it was interesting to see the NFL Draft Day sets that each player had prepared, former NFL QB Ben Roethlisberger clearly preferred the minimalist designs over the elaborate locations and parties that were thrown.While discussing new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Will Howard and his minimalist, non-camera focused Draft Day set, Roethlisberger outlined how he loved seeing Howard's excitement and emotion after being drafted, despite it being in the sixth round. The quotes were transcribed by NFL analyst Alex Kozora of 'Steelers Depot' in an article published on July 19. The article in full can be found using the following link.&quot;He gets drafted sixth round and tears pouring down his face... his dream of playing in the NFL. At least he has a chance. Doesn't mean he's going to make it; sixth round, but he's excited about it. You watch other guys, and they get drafted and are like, 'let's throw a party. Let's have cameras'.&quot;Although Roethlisberger wanted to make clear that he was not trying to take a shot at any one player who went for a more flashy NFL Draft Day set, the former QB made clear his belief that it sometimes shows the difference in &quot;love of the game&quot;.&quot;I'm not trying to bash any one person. But you just see the difference sometimes in the love of the game.&quot; Roethlisberger said.Are Ben Roethlisberger's comments fair?Although Roethlisberger was likely trying to highlight Howard and his love of the game, it is difficult to say that someone does not love the game of football because they wanted to celebrate being drafted with a big celebration or Draft Day set.Roethlisberger did not call out Sanders by name. However, Shedeur did have a big celebration and a major Draft Day set design for the selection process. Sanders had a custom designed room that featured the words 'Legendary' written throughout and contained a shelf with hats of most of the NFL teams in the league.Despite public criticism and questions surrounding his dedication to football, Sanders has proven time and time again that he loves the sport and is willing to work extremely hard to achieve his goals of playing in the National Football League.