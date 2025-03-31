“Get the excitement back”: 2x Super Bowl winner urges Titans to draft Shedeur Sanders

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy believes the Tennessee Titans should use their first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Shedeur Sanders. Tennessee needs a quarterback, and McCoy believes Sanders would be the perfect fit for the team.

The two-time Super Bowl winner offered his thoughts on Monday's episode of FS1's "The Facility."

McCoy said,

“Why would you want the best quarterback in the draft? Why would you want the most impactful quarterback in the draft? Now, I've been to a Titans game to play, right? I have really been in that town like that. First of all, the fans gonna love it. They want to see what Shedeur got, right?

"And I know to us, it might not matter, but to some of the young kids, the Titans, they haven't been excited for so many years, watching them play. … Now you have a reason. You get the best quarterback in the draft to come there, and you get the excitement back in the city.”

Sanders wrapped up a senior campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes in which he passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was coached for the entirety of his collegiate career by his father and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Now, he will journey into the NFL for the next chapter of his career.

Will the Titans select Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders first overall?

While McCoy may want the Titans to take a chance on Sanders, the organization has shown far more interest in Miami's Cam Ward. The Titans hosted Ward for a private dinner ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. This was before Tennessee attended Ward's pro day to watch him throw. All signs point to the Titans leaning towards drafting Ward with their first overall selection.

If that's the case, Sanders is more likely to be taken by the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants at the second or third overall spots. Both teams are in dire need of quarterbacks, and Sanders would be the next best available at the position if Ward is taken first overall. The 2025 NFL Draft goes down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24.

