  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Get in the film room," "Cut him": NFL fans react to Kyle Van Noy's "goofy" TikTok video after Ravens' 44-10 loss to Texans

"Get in the film room," "Cut him": NFL fans react to Kyle Van Noy's "goofy" TikTok video after Ravens' 44-10 loss to Texans

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Oct 11, 2025 15:30 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
"Get in the film room," "Cut him": NFL fans react to Kyle Van Noy's "goofy" TikTok video after Ravens' 44-10 loss to Texans

Kyle Van Noy posted a light-hearted video on his TikTok page. The video of the veteran Baltimore Ravens pass rusher showed him using his wife's hands to eat.

Ad

NFL fans saw the post, and they had quite the reaction.

A fan said, "Teams 1-4 and they got guys doin this shit? Should cut his a** get back in the film room."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Another added, "This is @Ravens football now. 32nd ranked defense full of Tik Tokers and podcasters."
One stated, "My man gotta be opened to being goofy like this."

However, some fans were less critical of the post and saw the hilarity.

One said, "This is hilarious. Love to see couple acting a fool and having fun together."
Ad
Ad
Another stated, "The 7uice sweater!! I love it!!"
One chipped in, saying, "Happy wife, happy life."

Kyle Van Noy is married to former Miss Utah USA winner, Marissa Powell. The couple tied the knot in 2014. They have two children, Trae Legend and Giavanna Monnae.

What's next for Kyle Van Noy and the Ravens?

Kyle Van Noy was named a Pro Bowler in the 2024 season, and he's one of the most important members of the Ravens' pass rush. The two-time Super Bowl champion will be key to John Harbaugh's side's chances of making a deep postseason run.

Ad

Van Noy has had a decent but unspectacular start to his third season with the Ravens. He notably got fined $17,389 for landing his "body weight" on Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco in Week 2. The veteran pass rusher later left the game due to a hamstring injury. He returned to action in Week 5 against the Houston Texans and is working his way back to Pro Bowl form.

The Ravens have endured a difficult start to the 2025 regular season. They've dealt with injuries and inconsistent play and are currently 1-4 entering Week 6. It's a far cry from their preseason expectations of being one of the top teams in the AFC.

Ad

Next up for John Harbaugh's side is a home game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. It'll represent a significant challenge as the Rams are enjoying a much better start to their season.

Expect the Ravens to leave it all out on the Gridiron in their last game before their Week 7 bye. Their fans will hope for a positive result to end their poor run of form.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications