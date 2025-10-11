"Get in the film room," "Cut him": NFL fans react to Kyle Van Noy's "goofy" TikTok video after Ravens' 44-10 loss to Texans

Kyle Van Noy posted a light-hearted video on his TikTok page. The video of the veteran Baltimore Ravens pass rusher showed him using his wife's hands to eat.NFL fans saw the post, and they had quite the reaction.A fan said, &quot;Teams 1-4 and they got guys doin this shit? Should cut his a** get back in the film room.&quot;Another added, &quot;This is @Ravens football now. 32nd ranked defense full of Tik Tokers and podcasters.&quot;One stated, &quot;My man gotta be opened to being goofy like this.&quot;However, some fans were less critical of the post and saw the hilarity.One said, &quot;This is hilarious. Love to see couple acting a fool and having fun together.&quot;Another stated, &quot;The 7uice sweater!! I love it!!&quot;One chipped in, saying, &quot;Happy wife, happy life.&quot;Kyle Van Noy is married to former Miss Utah USA winner, Marissa Powell. The couple tied the knot in 2014. They have two children, Trae Legend and Giavanna Monnae.What's next for Kyle Van Noy and the Ravens?Kyle Van Noy was named a Pro Bowler in the 2024 season, and he's one of the most important members of the Ravens' pass rush. The two-time Super Bowl champion will be key to John Harbaugh's side's chances of making a deep postseason run.Van Noy has had a decent but unspectacular start to his third season with the Ravens. He notably got fined $17,389 for landing his &quot;body weight&quot; on Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco in Week 2. The veteran pass rusher later left the game due to a hamstring injury. He returned to action in Week 5 against the Houston Texans and is working his way back to Pro Bowl form.The Ravens have endured a difficult start to the 2025 regular season. They've dealt with injuries and inconsistent play and are currently 1-4 entering Week 6. It's a far cry from their preseason expectations of being one of the top teams in the AFC.Next up for John Harbaugh's side is a home game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. It'll represent a significant challenge as the Rams are enjoying a much better start to their season.Expect the Ravens to leave it all out on the Gridiron in their last game before their Week 7 bye. Their fans will hope for a positive result to end their poor run of form.