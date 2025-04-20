"Get your guy Pittsburgh" - NFL fans react to Seahawks making Sam Howell available for trade

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly planning to trade Sam Howell this offseason. The team is looking for a trade partner, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as a candidate since they are on the lookout for a quarterback.

When it was reported that the Seahawks were looking to trade Howell, some fans reacted to the news, urging the Steelers to acquire the signal-caller.

"I really don’t think he’s too terrible. Dudes good for 350 yards and a loss, get your guy Pittsburgh," one wrote.

Comment byu/Drexlore from discussion innfl

"Steelers u up?" another asked.

"Those couple weeks of Pittsburgh sun are gonna be elite for him," a third commented.

A few others felt for Howell, but outlined his shortcomings.

"I mean who's gonna trade for him? I love him for how exciting he is but he's also just bad. That's not worth a trade pick. You might as well keep him QB3 and maybe he somehow figures out how to reduce the sacks and interceptions. I doubt he ever will but probably worth giving it another year," one wrote.

"I think he might be ok in the right system. He has a good arm and he’s very mobile. Questionable decision making at times, but I’d give him a chance if I was a bad team. You have nothing to lose at that point," a user added.

"He got kind of a bum deal going in in a game where the oline was extra bad (not just the normal amount of bad) and then having grubb just call a bunch of pass plays. He definitely showed some good qualities when he was playing for the commanders." another commented.

The Washington Commanders drafted Howell in the fifth round in 2022. He spent two years with them before being traded to the Seahawks in March 2024.

It remains to be seen whether Sam Howell will play in Seattle next season.

Sam Howell played in just two games for the Seahawks in the 2024 season

NFL: Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Howell

Sam Howell spent most of the 2024 season with the Seahawks as the backup to Geno Smith. He didn't get many opportunities and made just two appearances for the franchise.

Howell completed five of his 14 passes for 24 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for two yards and one attempt.

In comparison, during the 2023 season, Howell played all 17 regular-season games for the Commanders and recorded 3,946 passing yards with 21 touchdowns, leading them to a 4-13 record. He also threw 21 interceptions and took 65 sacks, both of which were league highs.

