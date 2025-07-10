“Get your hamstrings ready”: Xavier Worthy reveals Andy Reid's advice teasing Chiefs’ explosive strategy in 2025

Xavier Worthy is ready to take the next step in his still-young NFL career with the Super Bowl LIX runners-up Kansas City Chiefs. After a rookie season that went from good to excellent, in which Worthy posted 59 receptions, 638 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season and then registered 19 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns (two in the Super Bowl).

The Chiefs have missed a deep threat since Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins and Worthy could be the answer they have been looking for in recent seasons. They have an overpowered wide receiver room with Rashee Rice, Marquis Brown, Skyy Moore and more, but Worthy can give them something they've missed for multiple years.

Xavier Worthy joined Kay Adams' show "Up & Adams" on Thursday to discuss various topics, including the plans the coaching staff has for him. When Adams asked about the possibility of implementing more deep passes to the offense, Worthy revealed the short message Andy Reid told him when he returned to practice.

"Coach Reid told us during the OTAs and minicamp, when you get back get your hamstrings ready," Worthy said.

"We kind of knew that we were going to be going a little deep in practice, so we kind of got our bodies and got our minds ready to what we were doing in practice."

Patrick Mahomes' pass attempts have suffered changes since he lost Tyreek Hill. In 2020, nine of the longest passes the former No. 10 overall pick threw went for over 40 yards (regular season and playoffs included).

The next season was even better, as 12 of Mahomes' longest passes of the season were over 40 yards. He's been called a screen-pass merchant in recent seasons, but Xavier Worthy could bring back Mahomes' old and more fun version.

Xavier Worthy hints at taking another role on the Chiefs' offense

Besides his ambitious plans for the offense, Xavier Worthy could join another position group to help the Chiefs score more and more points. During his conversation with Adams, Worthy said that he would welcome the possibility of returning punts for the Chiefs.

"I think every time I touch the ball, I'm liable to score. So if I have that chance to be on punt return and change the game for my team, I'm gonna do it," Worthy said.

As one of the fastest and most explosive players on the roster, seeing Worthy returning punts would be a show.

