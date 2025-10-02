"Get healthy so we can trade Breece Hall": NFL fans react to Jets placing RB Braelon Allen on IR

The New York Jets placed Braelon Allen on injured reserve after suffering a sprained MCL. The running back sustained it during a kickoff return in their 27-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn described the injury as “pretty serious,” and Allen used crutches at the team facility the following day. Surgery is a possibility, but evaluation is ongoing. Reports indicated that Allen will miss at least four games.

"Braelon Allen to injured reserve, sidelining him a minimum of four games and likely longer," NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted on Thursday.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Braelon Allen to injured reserve, sidelining him a minimum of four games and likely longer.

Fans had mixed reactions, with some mentioning its impact on their fantasy teams.

"Allen get healthy so we can trade Breece," a fan commented.

Net @NetWorthNotes @AdamSchefter Allen get healthy so we can trade Breece

"And I traded for Breece Hall before this news dropped. Look at me man 📈," one fan said.

Others believe it is a good time for Breece Hall to step up.

"Finally, the Jets will have to use their super talented RB more often. I don’t wish injuries upon any players, and wish for a speedy recovery from Allen, but it’s true!" a fan wrote.

"Now they have no excuse for Breece Hall not touching the rock 30 times a games. Let the guy cook, he has looked great," another fan said.

Some were upset about how the season played out and criticized the team’s decision-making.

"Thought a great season was coming. And more after the Breece trade," a fan tweeted.

"This is what happens when you let a 250 pound guy take punt returns... dude should be the wrecking ball from line of scrimmage not returning balls," another fan commented.

Allen recorded 76 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries through four games.

Jets adjust the running back depth chart following Braelon Allen's injury

The New York Jets updated their running back depth chart after Braelon Allen was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four games.

Despite a prior ACL and meniscus injury in 2022, Breece Hall remains the lead running back. The Jets added Khalil Herbert, a former teammate of Justin Fields with the Chicago Bears, to provide depth.

Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu are listed as backups. The move aims to stabilize New York’s ground game ahead of its Week 5 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys. The team is still seeking for its first win of the season.

