"Get Justin Fields instead": NFL fans have their say as Russell Wilson reportedly set for Raiders move

After a rocky 2024 NFL season, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are likely out of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The AFC North squad was eliminated in the wild card round of the playoff by the Baltimore Ravens, the same team that beat them in the race for the division title.

According to NFL insider James Palmer, Wilson reuniting with former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas is a "real possibility," more so knowing that the Steelers are interested in bringing one of the quarterbacks.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This report caused a stir among fans, with plenty reacting. Everybody had something to say about it, with some siding with Fields over Wilson for either the Raiders or Steelers.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Get Fields instead. Russell is done. Toast. A has been," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Steelers would be wise to bring back Fields over him," another fan said.

"Love you Russ, but good luck on the Raiders. For future’s sake, the Steelers should go with Fields," another fan said.

Others insisted that this was the path to follow for the Raiders, as Wilson could compete for the starting spot in Las Vegas.

"Yes, let him go to the Raiders and be their bridge QB. That way, the Steelers will be forced to make the only right decision bringing back Fields and seeing what they have in him. Because, Russ isn’t getting any better. Win/win," one fan wrote.

"Makes too much sense. Sign Wilson & draft a QB. If Wilson beats him out, he starts. If not, he's the backup," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Revisiting Russell Wilson, Justin Fields' seasons

After missing the first six games of the season, Russell Wilson returned to the field against the New York Jets in Week 7. He had a strong start with a 37-15 win in Davante Adams' debut with the New Yorkers. Wilson won four of his first five games with the Steelers, but he couldn't keep up the pace down the stretch and the team lost the AFC North race against the Ravens.

As for Fields, he was given the keys in Wilson's absence due to injury. The former Chicago Bears quarterback had a strong start, but his level decreased as the weeks went by. Fields threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 289 yards and five touchdowns on 62 carries.

They seem to be intriguing options, but Carroll's past history with Russell Wilson may have sealed the deal for the veteran.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.