  "Get him out of the league" - NFL fans react as Zach Wilson makes massive error during Dolphins-Bears preseason game

"Get him out of the league" - NFL fans react as Zach Wilson makes massive error during Dolphins-Bears preseason game

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 10, 2025 18:29 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Imagn
"Get him out of the league" - NFL fans react as Zach Wilson makes massive error during Dolphins-Bears preseason game (Credit: IMAGN)

Zach Wilson is making a strong impression during his debut with the Miami Dolphins. After spending his first three seasons with the New York Jets and 2024 with the Denver Broncos, Wilson joined the Dolphins and is now competing to at least serve as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa in the 2025 season.

The No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft had a shaky first drive with the Florida team. While it ended in a rushing touchdown from Alexander Mattison, it came after Wilson made a huge mistake trying to connect with Tanner Conner. The third-year tight end was open just outside the end zone, but Wilson's pass was too short and hit the ground before reaching him.

That throw and his first drive drew a lot of negative reactions on social media. Many questioned how Wilson was still an NFL player.

"Zach Wilson couldn't hit a racist at a Trump rally, get him out the league man," one fan said.
"How the hell is Zach Wilson in the NFL still?" another fan questioned.
"“It’s just preseason. Anyone can look good in preseason.” Insert Zach Wilson throwing balls in the dirt at a wide open man at the goal line," another fan said.
The criticism didn't stop there, as many expressed hope they wouldn't have to see Wilson play in the regular season.

"Pretty confident I can play QB better in the NFL than Wilson," one fan said.
"During the regular season, I hope we never have to see Wilson throwing to Julian Hill," another fan said.
"gotta watch wilson throw footballs to julian hill," another fan said with a broken heart emoji.
Wilson's first drive as a Dolphin included two completions on four attempts for 40 yards, no turnovers, and a 90.6 passer rating.

Mike McDaniel praised Zach Wilson's performance during training camp

Ahead of the preseason opener, Wilson appeared to be a strong candidate to serve as the Dolphins' QB2. Miami added Quinn Ewers in the 2025 draft. Still, the veteran playmaker seemingly entered this game with a higher chance of backing up Tua Tagovailoa, especially considering what Mike McDaniel said about him on Thursday.

"I think Zach's play has caught the attention of a lot of his teammates. I could have reasonably predicted that."

If he keeps making egregious mistakes, Ewers will be given more chances to show his talents and earn that role.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
