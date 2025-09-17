"Get the line judges binoculars": Jason Kelce sounds off as Eagles' 'tush push' sparks outrage after Chiefs' loss

The Philadelphia Eagles used their "tush push" play seven times on Sunday and made it work five times. However, it was not the only reason they beat the Chiefs 20-17. In the fourth quarter, Travis Kelce dropped a pass near the end zone.
The ball bounced into the hands of Eagles rookie Andrew Mukuba, who ran it back 41 yards. It led to a touchdown and turned a possible Philadelphia loss into a solid lead.
However, NFL fans were fired up over the Eagles' use of the play, especially after a few plays looked like early starts that weren’t called.
Jason Kelce defended the "tush push" on Wednesday and talked about how hard it is for referees to catch early movement.
“The official is 70 feet away on the sideline trying to look down the line and see who’s in the neutral zone," Jason said, via the "New Heights" podcast.
"It’s a very tough play for him. I think we need to get the line judges binoculars. I think that they need to be able to peek down the line and get a zoom in because that's that's the view that everybody at home is getting.
The "tush push" was also a big reason Philadelphia defeated Kansas City in the 2025 Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
NFL voted on banning Eagles' 'tush push' 5 months before 2025 NFL season
The proposal to ban the "tush push" did not pass at the NFL Spring League Meeting in May.
It fell short by two votes, so the play is still legal for the 2025 season.
However, players who push the quarterback must now line up at least one yard behind him before the snap.
There were 22 teams that voted to ban the play. The Cardinals, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Bears, Bengals, Cowboys, Broncos, Packers, Texans and the Colts all voted against it. The Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Rams, Vikings, Giants, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks, Buccaneers and the Commanders also wanted the "tush push" banned.
Ten teams voted to keep it, including the Eagles, Patriots, Dolphins, Saints and Titans.
