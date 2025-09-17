"Get the line judges binoculars": Jason Kelce sounds off as Eagles' 'tush push' sparks outrage after Chiefs' loss

The Philadelphia Eagles used their "tush push" play seven times on Sunday and made it work five times. However, it was not the only reason they beat the Chiefs 20-17. In the fourth quarter, Travis Kelce dropped a pass near the end zone.

Ad

The ball bounced into the hands of Eagles rookie Andrew Mukuba, who ran it back 41 yards. It led to a touchdown and turned a possible Philadelphia loss into a solid lead.

However, NFL fans were fired up over the Eagles' use of the play, especially after a few plays looked like early starts that weren’t called.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason Kelce defended the "tush push" on Wednesday and talked about how hard it is for referees to catch early movement.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“The official is 70 feet away on the sideline trying to look down the line and see who’s in the neutral zone," Jason said, via the "New Heights" podcast.

"It’s a very tough play for him. I think we need to get the line judges binoculars. I think that they need to be able to peek down the line and get a zoom in because that's that's the view that everybody at home is getting.

Ad

The "tush push" was also a big reason Philadelphia defeated Kansas City in the 2025 Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

NFL voted on banning Eagles' 'tush push' 5 months before 2025 NFL season

The proposal to ban the "tush push" did not pass at the NFL Spring League Meeting in May.

It fell short by two votes, so the play is still legal for the 2025 season.

Ad

However, players who push the quarterback must now line up at least one yard behind him before the snap.

There were 22 teams that voted to ban the play. The Cardinals, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Bears, Bengals, Cowboys, Broncos, Packers, Texans and the Colts all voted against it. The Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Rams, Vikings, Giants, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks, Buccaneers and the Commanders also wanted the "tush push" banned.

Ten teams voted to keep it, including the Eagles, Patriots, Dolphins, Saints and Titans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.