"Get this man some bubble wrap": NFL fans react to Matthew Stafford returning to practice amid Kirk Cousins trade buzz

Matthew Stafford has returned to practice for the Los Angeles Rams, and NFL fans have offered their reactions on social media.There has been speculation in recent weeks about Stafford’s health, as he hadn’t participated in practice. However, the Rams put that to rest when they posted a video on their official X account showing the veteran quarterback walking back out onto the gridiron.This immediately sparked a wave of reactions from fans on X. Check out some of the most notable below:&quot;Just throw it to Devante for all that’s good and holy,&quot; a fan commented.The reactions didn't end there. Check out a few more below.&quot;Over under 3 practices until he tweaks it again,&quot; said another fan.&quot;Rams are so back,&quot; commented another fan.&quot;1) This is a great sight for Rams fans 2) Not out of the woods yet, let’s see how much he does &amp; more importantly, how his back responds tomorrow 20 days until Will Anderson &amp; Danielle Hunter in Week 1,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Ram 49ers going to smoke the Cardinals and Seahawks in that division,&quot; suggested another fan.Stafford is hoping to carry the momentum of a solid 2024 campaign into the upcoming season. Last year, the veteran quarterback threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. He helped guide Los Angeles to the playoffs, winning the NFC West title before advancing to the Divisional Round.The Rams were ultimately eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a narrow 28-22 defeat. Despite the loss, Los Angeles managed to give Philadelphia its toughest challenge of the postseason, even closer than the Eagles’ victory in the Super Bowl itself.Sean McVay lauds Matthew Stafford for practice performanceNFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams - Source: ImagnRams head coach Sean McVay spoke with the media following practice, where he praised Stafford’s effort and performance on the field.&quot;I thought he did a good job today,&quot; McVay said. &quot;We had 26 plays of team, and he did a really nice job of managing the huddle. I thought he saw the field well, I thought he went where the ball should go and there was some good competitive work on both sides today.&quot;Despite the positive report, McVay described Stafford’s situation as a “fluid” one, labeling his quarterback both day-to-day and week-to-week. It’s unlikely Stafford will play in any preseason action, as the team prefers to take a cautious approach to keep him healthy for the regular season.The Rams will officially begin their 2025 campaign on September 7, when they face the Houston Texans in their season opener.