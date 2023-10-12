“Get rid of your girl”: Rapper Cam’Ron wants Russell Wilson to divorce Ciara for shot at Super Bowl with Broncos

Russell Wilson and Ciara are viewed as a power couple by NFL fans as well as the singer's fans. However, there may be some who feel that the Denver Broncos quarterback's personal life is getting in the way.

It's no secret that Russell Wilson has struggled since being traded to the Denver Broncos. The team managed just a 5-12 record last season and has just one win through the first five weeks of the 2023 NFL season. Rapper Cam'Ron recently sat down to talk on the "Come and Talk 2 Me" show. When asked about Russell Wilson, he said:

“Sean Payton, you tried. Rusell Wilson, get rid of your girl. That’s the only suggestion I got for you. I don’t know what else to do for you."

The rapper added:

“You want to win. It depends on what kind of ring you want. Do you want the ring from marriage or do you want the Super Bowl ring.”

Cam'Ron's suggestion that the Broncos quarterback divorces Ciara to win a Super Bowl for the Denver Broncos is a bit drastic. The couple has been married since 2016 and the singer is seen cheering on Wilson at every game with both the Seahawks and Broncos.

Ciara shows off baby bump while supporting Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson announced in July 2023, that they were expecting their fourth child. Ciara, who has a nine-year-old son Future from her previous relationship, shares two children with the quarterback. Six-year-old daughter Sienna Princess and three-year-old son Win Harrison will now be getting a younger sibling.

Just last week, the singer and their children were once again in attendance to watch the Broncos quarterback in action. Ciara shared photos from the game on her Instagram page. She can be seen wearing a Denver Broncos jacket and a white tank top.

"I love you so much. #3"

While their fourth baby will arrive in a few months, it appears the Denver Broncos quarterback is already thinking about another addition to the family. Ciara recently sat down with Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and said she is focused on her current pregnancy right now.

"Don't get crazy now. Let's go one baby at a time."

She didn't completely shut down the thought but clearly has other priorities as of right now.