"Get that shit off my screen": NFL fans react to FOX using Aaron Rodgers' AI commercial to show 4x NFL MVP's football journey

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers rolled back the years in his debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener against his former team, the New York Jets.
The four-time MVP showcased that he has still got plenty left in the tank after an underwhelming tenure with the Jets. Ahead of the Steelers' Week 2 clash against the Seattle Seahawks, FOX showcased Rodgers' football journey through an AI graphic.
The use of AI did not sit well with fans, who called out the broadcasters on social media.
"What the actual fuck was that Aaron Rodgers AI commercial? Get that shit off my screen!"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"That Fox AI football journey graphic for Aaron Rodgers was one of the worst things I’ve ever been unfortunate enough to witness."
"The NFL just used AI slop Aaron Rodgers through the years in an official broadcast. There is no going back."
"Fox just AI-ing Aaron Rodgers career up to this point when all of those clips are real and exist."
"NFL using AI to make a video of Rodgers' start to present is mad cringe."
Aaron Rodgers suffered from back issue during Steelers debut against Jets
Aaron Rodgers had a solid showing at MetLife Stadium against the Jets and it was a result of the intense work he did with his new team during the offseason. Former Super Bowl champion Phil Simms said that Rodgers was in the best shape to accommodate his playing style at 41 years.
“I can say here — and I think I'm 100 percent right — [Rodgers] is in the best shape and changed his body a little bit to fit who he really is," Simms said after Rodgers' debut with Pittsburgh.
While Rodgers stole the show with 244 passing yards and four touchdowns in the season opener, the four-time MVP admitted he wasn't at his best, suffering from back tightness.
“I might be old, but I still feel like I can move around pretty good, and I wasn't moving the way I usually like to move,” Rodgers said.
In the Week 2 clash against the Seahawks, Rodgers tied former teammate and Hall of Famer Brett Favre with 508 TD passes, the fourth most in NFL history. Only Peyton Manning (539), Drew Brees (571) and Tom Brady (649) have had more career TD passes than Favre and Rodgers.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.