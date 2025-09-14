"Get that shit off my screen": NFL fans react to FOX using Aaron Rodgers' AI commercial to show 4x NFL MVP's football journey

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers rolled back the years in his debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener against his former team, the New York Jets.

Ad

The four-time MVP showcased that he has still got plenty left in the tank after an underwhelming tenure with the Jets. Ahead of the Steelers' Week 2 clash against the Seattle Seahawks, FOX showcased Rodgers' football journey through an AI graphic.

The use of AI did not sit well with fans, who called out the broadcasters on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What the actual fuck was that Aaron Rodgers AI commercial? Get that shit off my screen!"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

🚀 @toastyshroom what the actual fuck was that aaron rodgers ai commercial get that shit off my screen!

Ad

"That Fox AI football journey graphic for Aaron Rodgers was one of the worst things I’ve ever been unfortunate enough to witness."

Kole Musgrove @KoleMusgrove23 That Fox AI football journey graphic for Aaron Rodgers was one of the worst things I’ve ever been unfortunate enough to witness

Ad

"The NFL just used AI slop Aaron Rodgers through the years in an official broadcast. There is no going back."

Barkus Aurelius @frankly_spoke The NFL just used AI slop Aaron Rodgers thru the years in an official broadcast. There is no going back

Ad

"Fox just AI-ing Aaron Rodgers career up to this point when all of those clips are real and exist."

lily @filmblvd Fox just AI-ing Aaron Rodgers career up to this point when all of those clips are real and exist…….

Ad

"NFL using AI to make a video of Rodgers' start to present is mad cringe."

Dopeboy @DependaDan NFL using AI to make a video of Rodger’s start to present is mad cringe

Ad

Aaron Rodgers suffered from back issue during Steelers debut against Jets

Aaron Rodgers had a solid showing at MetLife Stadium against the Jets and it was a result of the intense work he did with his new team during the offseason. Former Super Bowl champion Phil Simms said that Rodgers was in the best shape to accommodate his playing style at 41 years.

Ad

“I can say here — and I think I'm 100 percent right — [Rodgers] is in the best shape and changed his body a little bit to fit who he really is," Simms said after Rodgers' debut with Pittsburgh.

While Rodgers stole the show with 244 passing yards and four touchdowns in the season opener, the four-time MVP admitted he wasn't at his best, suffering from back tightness.

Ad

“I might be old, but I still feel like I can move around pretty good, and I wasn't moving the way I usually like to move,” Rodgers said.

In the Week 2 clash against the Seahawks, Rodgers tied former teammate and Hall of Famer Brett Favre with 508 TD passes, the fourth most in NFL history. Only Peyton Manning (539), Drew Brees (571) and Tom Brady (649) have had more career TD passes than Favre and Rodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.