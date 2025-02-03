"GET THAT EXTENSION": NFL fans hype Russell Wilson as Steelers QB recaps 10th Pro Bowl appearance

Russell Wilson has been one of the NFL's top quarterbacks for the past 15 years. With today's Pro Bowl, he has now reached 10 Pro Bowl appearances in his career and took time this week to share the milestone on social media.

Fans took to social media to congratulate Wilson on reaching double-digit Pro Bowl selections and to show their appreciation.

"GET THAT EXTENSION," one said.

"I got to see Russell Wilson play quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. No matter what happens, I can be happy about that. It was a dream come true," another said.

"An AWESOME, BRILLIANT, PHENOMENAL NFL TEAM PLAYER and even AWESOME, BRILLIANT, PHENOMENAL FATHER, DAD and HUSBAND MR RWILSON himself," another commented.

However, not everyone was thrilled about Wilson’s latest Pro Bowl nod, with some critics taking the opportunity to question his performance.

"Too bad you don't deserve to be there. It took 4 guys turning it down for you to make the pro bowl. It's like a participation award at this point," one user commented.

"Kool now stay away from my team. We want fields," another user wrote.

With Russell Wilson's 10th Pro Bowl selection, Wilson is now tied with the New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers for the most Pro Bowl appearances by a current quarterback.

What team is the best fit for Russell Wilson?

Although Russell Wilson made the Pro Bowl as an alternate, he is officially no longer under contract with any team and is an unrestricted free agent. The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly want to sign one of two quarterbacks — Wilson or Justin Fields — to be their starter.

However, if Wilson does not return to Pittsburgh, the best fit could be the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings proved they are a legitimate contender, but Sam Darnold may have reached his ceiling and was exposed in Week 18 and the NFC wild-card round. Darnold is also a free agent.

Adding Wilson to an offense featuring wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison could be a game-changer for the 2025 season. Additionally, it would give JJ McCarthy a season to develop under a veteran quarterback rather than being thrown into action immediately after a season-long injury.

