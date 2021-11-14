"Getting all the reps" - Jordan Love provides a telling insight into Packers' QB plans for the Seahawks game

Jordan Love is preparing to start Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Love started last week in relief of Aaron Rodgers, as the 2020 MVP had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers is ready to return from the COVID list, although he has worked with the team in a virtual capacity this week. Love has worked on the field and in huddles with his teammates as he's impressed the coaches with his work ethic and attitudeLove explained his practice mindset at a press conference before the game:

"I think it's been a normal week for me, pretty similar to last week getting all the reps, Just getting the game plan in, preparing like I'm going to be playing and then obviously the plan is for Aaron to be back Saturday so he'll be going. But for me, it's the same. Still playing the whole week and then we'll be ready for whatever happens."

The young quarterback spoke like a veteran and true team player. Love understands the situation, and seems to be ready to come in and help if needed.

Love is ready, but Rodgers is back.

The Packers are in a dramatic chase for the number one seed in the NFC. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about Rodgers' preparation and mentality ahead of the game with the Seahawks:

"Had a lot of conversations with Aaron in that regard as to what he needs to be ready to go, It wouldn't be the first time in his career that he hadn't practiced an entire week and gone on and played a game. So as long as he's confident with what we're doing with him, then we'll see where he's at tomorrow."

The Packers sorely missed Rodgers on the field against the Chiefs. The Packers' offensive machine should click back into gear if a fully fit Rodgers takes to the Lambeau turf ready to go.

Rodgers did suggest that his conditioning may be an issue after being unwell with Covid. It will be a big ask, but Rodgers is capable of extraordinary things. It would surprise no one if Rodgers turns up after a week of no practice and turns in a virtuoso performance.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Can confirm Aaron Rodgers is on track to be activated from COVID-19/reserve list and play tomorrow vs. Seahawks. #Packers have until 3 pm today to activate him, but that remains the expectation. Can confirm Aaron Rodgers is on track to be activated from COVID-19/reserve list and play tomorrow vs. Seahawks. #Packers have until 3 pm today to activate him, but that remains the expectation.

Edited by Shivayan Roy