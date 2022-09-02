"Getting to see each other a little bit more than we had been during our careers: - Eli Manning opens up about reconnecting with Peyton in retirement

It appears there's no stopping Eli Manning and his brother Peyton, even in retirement.

Eli Manning returned to the silver screen in the second season of Eli's Places, an ESPN+ show tailored to the former New York Giants QB's life in retirement. Eli's Places is his take on Peyton Manning's "Peyton's Places," as the show takes the former QB on a journey across college football in the country.

But that's not all Eli has been up to since calling time on his career.

With Manningcast in the fray, he has also spent a lot of time reconnecting with Peyton Manning. Incidentally, Eli's Places, Peyton's Places and Manningcast are all produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.

Eli Manning @EliManning On a scale from 1 to delicious, how would you rate my pancaking? On a scale from 1 to delicious, how would you rate my pancaking? https://t.co/ss075aqq2z

Eli Manning opens up on retirement with Peyton Manning

The Giants icon opened up about what life has looked like for him since calling it quits on a career filled with accolades in the Big Apple.

"When you're retired, you don't know what you might pursue, whether business or other things, but I love football. And so I've had a chance to be involved but in a different capacity. With [Eli's] Places, it gives me a chance to be more involved in college football and learn and show all these colleges' amazing traditions," he said on the show.

They haven't been spending all their time together, though.

While their appearances on Manningcast have delivered some jewels. Like their interview with NBA legend LeBron James. The Manning brothers are not quite inseparable in retirement.

"It's kept us close. We're getting to see each other a little bit more than we had been during our careers. I live in New Jersey, he lives in Denver. It's not like we're just next door and can pop in on each other a whole lot," Eli Manning said.

Between Manningcast's soaring popularity and the ingenuity of the two Places show, ESPN has reportedly signed Peyton and Eli Manning through the 2024 NFL season.

While Peyton is spending most of his time in Denver, there have been rumors that he could be incorporated into the Broncos' new ownership group.

The Denver Broncos' $4.65 billion sale was formally approved by the NFL in early August, to an ownership group headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton. The group also includes Condoleezza Rice and Lewis Hamilton.

During the first press conference as the owners of the Broncos, CEO Greg Penner said:

"Peyton is one of the greatest NFL players of all time — obviously, won a championship here. We have had a chance to get to know him through the process as well. We are just going to learn from both of them. I think it is going to be a really good relationship.”

Penner was later asked whether there were talks to add to that ownership group, to which he said:

“At this point, we don’t have anything to add or share on that. No immediate plans.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers