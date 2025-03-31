“Getting sick of this dude” - NFL fans react to reports of Aaron Rodgers having a throwing session with DK Metcalf

Aaron Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers rumors continue to grow. The quarterback spent some time with newly acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf this past weekend. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reported on Monday that Rodgers and Metcalf had a throwing session this weekend at UCLA.

The meeting/session didn't persuade Rodgers enough to make a decision as he remains unsigned.

Seeing the Rodgers-Steelers update, fans are becoming more impatient and annoyed with Rodgers not making a decision. Fans on social media are begging him to sign to get the offseason drama over with.

“I'm getting sick of this dude,”a fan said.

"Do all QBs do this, or is it just Aaron Rodgers and his diva antics? Gotta have a personal throwing session to decide if he “likes” throwing to a guy? Come on, Aaron. Either you want to be part of the team or you don’t. Get over yourself, bud," a fan replied.

"just fu**ing sign already," a fan said.

"Can we just get the damn contract signed," a fan said.

More fans replied, showing how annoyed they were with Rodgers' drama. With the NFL draft weeks away, fans, specifically Steelers fans, would like a decision from Rodgers.

Other fans joked about Aaron Rodgers taking his sweet time and being indecisive.

"He loves playing games," a fan said.

"I swear homeboy is gonna dress and run out of the tunnel twirling a terrible towel week 1 and still be undecided," a fan replied.

"I mean brother we’re like 3 weeks from the draft and still nothing…. shi* is beyond annoying…," a fan wrote.

Pittsburgh Steelers will likely draft a QB at pick No. 21 if Aaron Rodgers isn't signed to their roster

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 ReliaQuest Bowl - Alabama vs Michigan - Source: Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the few teams that don't have their quarterback situation figured out heading into the 2025-26 season.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields signed elsewhere in free agency, and while the team did bring Mason Rudolph back, he's expected to be a backup.

Holding the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers will likely target a quarterback such as Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe. They could also trade up in the first round with hopes of drafting Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Even if the Steelers land Aaron Rodgers before the draft, they can't rely on him for the future, especially considering how he's handled things this offseason. That said, it would be smart and not a surprise if they still used their first-round pick or an early pick to select a quarterback in the draft.

Who do you think the Steelers' Week 1 starter will be?

