"Seems like it's only getting worse" - Pat McAfee slams the Browns for letting the Deshaun Watson situation escalate to its current point 

Deshaun Watson has been the antithesis of a blessing for the Browns since Cleveland traded first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Along with a 2023 third-rounder and 2022 and 2024 fourth-round selections to land him. The Browns subsequently handed him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. Pat McAfee further exacerbated that wound when he correctly pointed out the slippery slope the situation has been from the jump.

McAfee said that the multiple media releases from various industry giants, combined with the increasing number of accusers. Makes it hard to ignore the smoke, one that's quickly becoming a wildfire:

"If you're Deshaun Watson, he now once again, he has proclaimed his innocence since the beginning. But with the New York Times article and with the HBO and with more allegations coming in every single week, it feels like where there's smoke, there's a fire that he just assumed that none of this would have."

McAfee openly questioned how Cleveland could let it get to this point:

"I don't understand how this is got to this point. $230 million guaranteed from the Browns. It is all just kind of like a muddy situation. That's like, why is this? Happening, how it's out. How did we get to this point in the biggest league on earth with the biggest contract in the history of the biggest league on Earth, with the quarterback position, with a franchise that is like a legendary one that's been around a long time? None of this makes sense to me at all how we got here, and it seems like it's only getting worse as the days go on."

The Deshaun Watson trade won't be undone despite the Browns wanting it to be

Texans general manager Nick Caserio, while appearing on SportsRadio 610 on Thursday, shut down the idea that the Browns could maneuever their way out of the Deshaun Watson trade:

“Any trade — forget about this particular one — any trade that takes place, so there’s a process that you have to go through. Teams agree on that and then once you agree on that, it gets submitted to the league. The transaction gets processed and it goes on file with the league."

Watson could end up being the first player to ever receive $230 million guaranteed, and he could also be the first player to ever renever suit up for the team that gave him that payday.

