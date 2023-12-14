Gia Duddy claps back at Will Levis hype train after Titans fans flood her social media

After Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans' 28-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Monday, former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant shared some dating advice with the rookie quarterback. As per Bryant, Levis should focus on his victories, not return to his now-popular ex-girlfriend, Gia Duddy.

While Bryant's advice to Will Levis went viral on X, some NFL fans ended up on Gia Duddy's TikTok. A few trolls focused on her reported breakup with Levis, accusing her of overcompensating with her social media content.

However, as a few followers jumped to her defense, Duddy addressed the haters lurking in her comments.

Image Credit: Gia Duddy's TikTok comment section

Replying to one comment about "old ass men" harassing women, Duddy wrote:

"They have another better to do clearly."

Another comment read:

"Here come the grown ass men with nothing better to do than harass women."

Duddy responded:

"They're bored in their own lives it's okay."

A few hateful comments on her TikTok could also have been reported/deleted.

What exactly did Dez Bryant advise Will Levis about Gia Duddy?

On his X account, Bryant posted a mini-rant about Will Levis and his performance, appreciative of the rookie Tennessee Titans QB. However, his comments about Duddy ended up garnering ample attention:

He mentioned Duddy's new endorsements, referring to her social media success after the viral 2023 NFL Draft moment.

"I’m sitting here looking at the recap Dolphins vs. Titans," Bryant wrote on X. "Then I randomly thought about Will Levis Draft day! If you are thinking.....don’t take your ex-girlfriend back, bro. She got endorsements sitting next to you on draft night. I remember.

"She wasted no time making herself the priority after going viral. You got a chance to be a franchise QB. Make it a priority! Great win, champ!"

Is Gia Duddy still Will Levis' girlfriend?

Earlier this year, Duddy and Levis went viral after the NFL draft. The couple seemed to be together for some time, often posting about each other on their social media accounts. However, as their online activity reduced, fans speculated about a breakup.

Though the couple is seemingly not together, no official statement has been made by either Duddy or Levis.

Duddy also moved to Nashville after the 2023 NFL season began, a decision she reportedly made to work on her education and also stay closer to Levis.