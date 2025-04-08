Giants ditch Shedeur Sanders to draft 6'3", 296-pound CFB national champion with #3 pick, per latest mock

The New York Giants were once thought to be the team that made the most sense for Shedeur Sanders – arguably the most famous name of the 2025 draft pool going to a franchise representing the world's largest media market. But that notion has since almost collapsed, and the latest mock draft only solidifies it, albeit with a twist.

In his latest mock draft, The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner foresees Big Blue passing up on the Colorado quarterback, but not for his phenomenal two-way teammate Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Instead, the No. 3 overall pick becomes Michigan champion Mason Graham.

The 6-foot-3, 296-lb defensive lineman proved his versatility over three years as a Wolverine, notching 108 tackles (18 for loss) and nine sacks. In the Giants' base 3-4 defense, he is projected to play defensive end, while being moved back to defensive tackle in nickel formations.

"The Giants have spent the entire offseason trying to find veteran quarterbacks in the face of this rookie class, so this, too, could be a Sanders landing spot. But I have zero questions about Graham’s ability to help the Giants immediately," Baumgardner wrote via TheAthletic.com.

Graham met with the Cleveland Browns on Monday and is set to meet the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, per NBC Sports. He has also met with the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots.

Previous mock draft had foreseen Giants taking chances on Shedeur Sanders

This new notion comes in stark contrast to what Bruce Feldman had expressed last Friday, when he foresaw Sanders still going to Big Blue even after the signings of Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson.

The coaches Feldman interviewed were rather divided, praising his accuracy but also criticizing his slowness in making decisions in the pocket, which would lead to sacks.

Still, an anonymous Big XII defensive coordinator believed he was elusive for someone who is not that fast:

“What I thought he does very well is when plays broke down, that was a strength. Once the first read wasn’t there and he broke the pocket, he kept his eyes downfield and really had a nice touch and was accurate. Especially when he’s on the run, that’s when he’s most dangerous."

A secondary coach from the same conference added:

“I think he really understands football and is very smart, and their OC did a good job of playing to his strengths. I don’t think he’s gonna be a bust.”

The 2025 NFL draft will be held from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay.

