Giants draft rumors: Shedeur Sanders gets bad news as GM Joe Schoen remains "cagey" on QB plans with No. 3 overall pick

Shedeur Sanders being drafted by the New York Giants may not be as likely a possibility as many initially expected. It seems Giants general manager Joe Schoen may be a bit hesitant about the Colorado Buffaloes product.

The Athletic's Dan Duggan reported Monday that, after hearing Schoen speak during a recent media scrum, he "laid the groundwork" for not selecting a quarterback with the third overall selection in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. Schoen reportedly "hammered down" that you can't pull the trigger on drafting a quarterback if you're not sure he is a franchise-caliber player.

Many have linked Shedeur Sanders and the Giants as a potential union for the past several months heading into the draft. New York is in desperate need of a quarterback in 2025, and with the Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward expected to be the first quarterback taken off the board come draft day, many analysts have speculated that Sanders would be the Giants' likely selection at third overall.

Of course, Sanders has been under a microscope throughout his pre-draft process, being the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer cornerback Deion Sanders. There were also reports that surfaced indicating that his team meetings during the NFL scouting combine didn't go too well, and his stock began to take a bit of a dip.

If the Cleveland Browns at second overall decide not to go with a quarterback and the Giants truly are too hesitant to select Shedeur Sanders at No. 3, there's no telling how far down Sanders could slip.

How far down could Shedeur Sanders slip in the 2025 NFL draft?

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

After last year's college football season, many believed Shedeur Sanders had a chance to be selected first in the 2025 NFL draft. However, Miami quarterback Cam Ward has seemingly stolen that spot. The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 selection in the draft and hosted Ward for a private dinner shortly before attending his pro day in Miami to watch him throw.

All signs currently point to the Titans taking Ward first overall, leaving the Cleveland Browns to seriously consider what to do with their second selection.

The Browns are seemingly prepared to move on from Deshaun Watson at quarterback, so Sanders could be their guy at the No. 2 spot. However, with a generational talent such as Abdul Carter available, the opportunity to pair him with Myles Garrett could be too appealing to pass up.

If the Giants decide to look elsewhere with their third overall selection, Shedeur Sanders could fall anywhere from the sixth to ninth spot or even further. The 2025 NFL draft goes down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24.

