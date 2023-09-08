Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney could be seen as one of the reasons for the team's loss on opening night. The wide receiver dropped three passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

His stat line showed just one catch for one yard at the end of the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Toney, who missed all of training camp due to a knee injury dropped key passes down the stretch. One of the dropped passes occurred in the second half when football bounced off of Toney's hands and into the hands of Lions defender, Brian Branch. The rookie ran the interception back for a touchdown to tie the game.

Toney's woes continued throughout the second half, as he dropped yet another pass with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. As the Kansas City Chiefs tried to get a first down and into field goal range, Toney had yet another mishap.

Fans on social media took the opportunity to take jabs at the wide receiver, which even included talking about his eyebrows. Others said that the New York Giants made a good move trading him and using the draft pick acquired to trade for tight end Darren Waller.

Kadarius Toney deletes social media account after horrific game

During and after the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Detroit Lions, NFL fans were critical of wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The 24-year-old's lackluster performance on Thursday night left a lot to be desired. Many called for his release after the game and others supported the Giants' trading him last season.

Toney apparently didn't want to hear the criticism that circulated around social media. On Friday, the Chiefs wide receiver deleted his X/Twitter account.

Toney made headlines during the offseason as he got into altercations with NFL fans through social media. One outburst, which included insulting New York Giants fans, resulted in the wide receiver claiming his social media account was hacked.

Toney was drafted by the New York Giants with the 20th overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft out of Florida. He started just four games his rookie season accumulating just 420 receiving yards and no touchdowns. Last season, between the Chiefs and Giants, he totaled 171 yards and two touchdowns in four starts.

It will be interesting to see if Kadarius Toney can change the narrative in the next few weeks.