Giants GM Joe Schoen makes feelings known on playing Travis Hunter both ways

As the NFL draft approaches, the New York Giants are considering selecting two-way star Travis Hunter. He can excel on both offense and defense. The Giants, with the No. 3 pick, might take a risk and it could pay off big.
Earlier, Travis had said that he wouldn’t join an NFL team unless they allowed him to play both wide receiver and cornerback. Some might find this request unusual, but the Giants are intrigued.
During a press conference, general manager Joe Schoen praised Hunter, saying:
“He’s fun to watch,” Schoen said. “It’s unique that (he has) the ball skills, the route ability, and then also the ability to go to the other side and play corner. You just don’t see that very often. A lot of times, if these guys can’t catch or they can’t play receiver, then they get moved to DB.
"But this guy can do it all. So, he’s also a great kid. So, it’d be hard to keep him off the field, and he’s motivated to play both ways.
Of course, the NFL is more demanding than college football. Hunter would need to handle complex defensive strategies and stay healthy through a long season. But the Giants believe he’s up to the challenge.
"So, again, you’re always worried about the length of the season at the NFL — 17 games — and training camp. If he gets hurt doing something that he’s not doing full-time, you’re going to kick yourself. But, he’s a unique athlete that I think will be able to do both," added the GM.
At Colorado, Travis Hunter played almost every snap and he never needed a break. His coach, NFL legend Deion Sanders, supported Hunter’s two-way style.
That said, no one in the NFL, until now, has played both ways full-time like Travis wants to.
Travis Hunter: NFL Draft projection
Travis Hunter's ability to play both cornerback and wide receiver has made him one of the most exciting prospects of the year.
Hunter is expected to be picked in the top three spots of the draft. The Cleveland Browns are especially interested in him at No. 2. However, other teams like the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders are also considered strong possibilities.
These are the teams that need a top defender and also someone who can help out on offense. This factor makes Travis Hunter a perfect fit.
While playing in NCAA Football, the CU Buffs star has already proven himself by winning the Heisman Trophy.
