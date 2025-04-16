Giants GM Joe Schoen makes feelings known on playing Travis Hunter both ways

As the NFL draft approaches, the New York Giants are considering selecting two-way star Travis Hunter. He can excel on both offense and defense. The Giants, with the No. 3 pick, might take a risk and it could pay off big.

Ad

Earlier, Travis had said that he wouldn’t join an NFL team unless they allowed him to play both wide receiver and cornerback. Some might find this request unusual, but the Giants are intrigued.

During a press conference, general manager Joe Schoen praised Hunter, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s fun to watch,” Schoen said. “It’s unique that (he has) the ball skills, the route ability, and then also the ability to go to the other side and play corner. You just don’t see that very often. A lot of times, if these guys can’t catch or they can’t play receiver, then they get moved to DB.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"But this guy can do it all. So, he’s also a great kid. So, it’d be hard to keep him off the field, and he’s motivated to play both ways.

Of course, the NFL is more demanding than college football. Hunter would need to handle complex defensive strategies and stay healthy through a long season. But the Giants believe he’s up to the challenge.

Ad

"So, again, you’re always worried about the length of the season at the NFL — 17 games — and training camp. If he gets hurt doing something that he’s not doing full-time, you’re going to kick yourself. But, he’s a unique athlete that I think will be able to do both," added the GM.

Ad

At Colorado, Travis Hunter played almost every snap and he never needed a break. His coach, NFL legend Deion Sanders, supported Hunter’s two-way style.

That said, no one in the NFL, until now, has played both ways full-time like Travis wants to.

Travis Hunter: NFL Draft projection

Travis Hunter's ability to play both cornerback and wide receiver has made him one of the most exciting prospects of the year.

Ad

Hunter is expected to be picked in the top three spots of the draft. The Cleveland Browns are especially interested in him at No. 2. However, other teams like the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders are also considered strong possibilities.

These are the teams that need a top defender and also someone who can help out on offense. This factor makes Travis Hunter a perfect fit.

While playing in NCAA Football, the CU Buffs star has already proven himself by winning the Heisman Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place