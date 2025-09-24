Giants GM Joe Schoen's son Carson drops 2-word message as Jaxson Dart named QB1 for Week 4 vs Chargers

The New York Giants announced rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart as their starter for the Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, benching veteran Russell Wilson after an 0-3 start. The move is a big change for coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who drafted the Ole Miss quarterback in the first round.

Schoen’s son, Carson, congratulated the quarterback through his X account:

"Congrats Kid!!! 💯"

Carson Schoen @carsonschoen7 Congrats Kid!!! 💯

Wilson has been disappointing for the Giants. The worst yet was the 22-9 loss to Kansas City, where Wilson threw two interceptions and posted a 43.8 passer rating. Daboll cited the need to “evaluate everything.”

“We’re reviewing the film right now and looking at everything,” Daboll said Monday.

Dart, the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, completed 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, while adding 52 rushing yards and a touchdown in the preseason. His regular-season action has been limited, with only a handful of snaps and no pass attempts so far.

The Chargers' defense will present a difficult test for Dart. Nonetheless, the Giants are banking on the rookie quarterback for a win amid the struggling season start.

Richard Sherman reacts to Russell Wilson bench for Jaxson Dart

Former teammate Richard Sherman addressed the Giants' move to start Jaxson Dart over Russell Wilson on his podcast with Darius Slay Jr.

"The Giants named Jaxson Dart their starting quarterback this week, replacing Russell Wilson after a bit of a struggle in the last game," Sherman said. "I’m not sure what he did on that red zone drive, that sequence of plays was a head scratcher.

"Daboll, you’re coaching for your job right now. You sit him too long, you won’t ever get to see him play, and you’ll watch somebody else coach him. You have to make the move sooner or later. This is a tough matchup, the Chargers are a good team … but they feel like the kid can be prepared."

Slay pointed out the drastic transition for Dart.

"It’s kind of crazy that my boy went from throwing for 500 the week before, four days later, they wash their hands with you," he said. "That’s what I’ve been telling people about the business man, it’s what you do for me now."

Fans await Dart's debut against the Chargers as he seeks to prove himself.

